at 52, the photo in a bikini (very squeezed) drives the world crazy – Libero Quotidiano





Jennifer Lopez, 52, is getting more and more beautiful: the American singer and actress has never been so divine. The last two photos of her posted on her Instagram account also demonstrate this. In the shots, she appears in a black micro bikini, sarong over the shoulders, sunglasses and loose hair in the wind. A simple look that enchants her many followers. What’s her beauty elixir? Surely fitness, nutrition and body care help. But fundamental is the love found with Ben Affleck.





The two, after getting back together in 2021, 20 years after their first engagement, could get married soon, according to some rumors. Among other things, it was Jennifer herself who said that at the moment she is experiencing a magical and peaceful time with her partner. “I don’t think anyone was more surprised than us – said the singer interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres – No, we never imagined that such a thing could happen. But it’s a beautiful thing and we are very happy to be found. Our love is booming, I’ve never been better. This is a truly magical moment for us ”.

<br />

<br />

Jennifer and Ben met and fell in love in July 2002 and then broke up 18 months later, in late 2004, probably exasperated by the intrusiveness of the media in their lives and the immaturity of both. Today, with much more experience and awareness of themselves, they are able to live their love in a more mature and serene way. “Our love is now more mature and much more important,” Lopez said.



