Ariana Grande, songs and hits

Ariana Grande was born in 1993. He begins his career in Broadway musicalto then devote himself to pop music. First he becomes an idol of teenagers thanks to the power of television, but here in no time he transforms into a real global pop iconone of the most active singers of recent years that she managed to get dizzying sales. What is the most listened to song by Ariana Grande? Difficult to answer this question, given that all of Ariana Grande’s songs are well-listened to. Let’s go together to discover what we can consider however how the most important of his career.

Ariana Grande’s oldest songs

Among the first songs by Ariana Grande Problem undoubtedly deserves a mention. It is a song from 2014 that the pop star Ariana Grande wrote and performed along with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. For the drafting of the song the two artists also made use of the collaboration of Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and Ilya Salmanzade. It is a song as always pop, in which funk sounds also converge. In the refrain we find a very special soundtaken from sound effects of the film Star Trek: The Next Generation. A little curiosity, after launching on iTunes it took just 37 minutes to reach the ranking first in the United States. I’m from 2014 too Break Free in collaboration with DJ Zedd, Bang Bang together with rapper Nicki Minaj, Best Mistake (feat. Big Sean) And Love Me Harder. The latter, written in collaboration with the Canadian singer The Weekndis regarded as one of the Ariana Grande’s most beautiful love songs. At the same time it is undoubtedly one of his more sensual tracks. In 2014 one of the best known was also released Ariana Grande’s Christmas songsSanta Tell Me.

Ariana Grande – Side to Side

Side to Side is a single from Ariana Grande in collaboration with the Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj. He has been published in 2016 and the third single from the album Dangerous Woman. It is a passage from reggae pop flavora really great song sensual. The song is about sex explicitly and the pain that is normal to feel when sex becomes the most important activity of the day, practiced perhaps even excessively. There are those who, discovering the true meaning of the song, were left speechless, like Lena Dunham for example or Ellen DeGeneres.

The songs of Ariana Grande contained in Sweetener

Sweetener is the first album that Ariana Grande released after the Manchester bombing of 2017 attack that took place right at the end of the singer’s concert at the Manchester Arena. Ariana Grande has decided to give life to a new album in response to the attack, not only to pay homage to the victims but also to explain that events of this kind cannot win. Released in 2018, many were drawn from this album hit singlesamong which we remember No tears left to cry written right in memory of the victims of the attack. It is a piece that wants to convey a very specific message, a message of love and joy, because whatever happens in the world, joy cannot and must never be defeated. The other hit single from this album is The light is comingmade with Nicki Minaj.

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

7 rings is a song from 2019taken from the fifth Ariana Grande album Thank U, Next. Ariana Grande herself spoke of this passage as a hymn to friendshipborn after a day spent together with a group of friends drinking champagne and buying luxury jewelry. Not only that, it is also a song that allows Ariana to tell fans about her as the success it has achieved over the years let her now enjoy the best things ever. It wasn’t just written by Ariana. In fact, alongside her in the realization of the song we also find Kimberly Krysiuk, Njomza Vitia, Tayla Parx, Victoria Monét, Charles Anderson, Michael Foster and Tommy Brown. It’s a song pop, with elements of trap and R&B. The release of the song brought some turmoil. In fact, there are many rappers they have accused Ariana of plagiarismbut without apparently any valid evidence.

Ariana Grande – Positions

Ariana Grande continued to work during the pandemic from Covid-19. In fact, in October 2020 his was published sixth album entitled Positions, from which the single of the same name was taken. The song Positions is regarded as a real hymn to female emancipation. Other hit singles were also taken from this album, such as 34 + 35. The song has an R&B and pop flavor and speaks quite explicitly of the sex life of the singer. This song was subjected to remix in 2021together with the US rappers Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

