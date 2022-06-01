Anna Kendrick Didn’t Expect To Be Cast As Cinderella In ‘Into The Woods’

Anna Kendrick is known for her work on the big screen. But she started in the theater. So getting a role in a stage musical adaptation was a big deal. In fact, she was completely shocked when she landed the coveted role of Cinderella in In the woods.

Anna Kendrick’s theatrical background before ‘Into the Woods’

Most know Anna Kendrick from her appearances in movies. roles in Twilight (2008), In the air (2009), Perfect tone (2012), Merry Christmas (2014), and trolls (2016) have helped establish her as a Hollywood staple for moviegoers. However, Kendrick has also had an established and notable career on the live stage.

Playbill shows that Kendrick took the Broadway stage in the role of Dinah Lord in the 1998 production of High society. She was just 12 years old when she walked onto the Broadway stage in her first appearance on stage outside of her home state of Maine. Her performance earned her Drama Desk Awards and Theater World Awards, as well as a coveted Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Broadway World reports that she also appeared in some night music, My Favorite Broadway/The Leading Girls: Live at Carnegie Hall, and workshop jane eyre Y The little Princess for Broadway.

Anna Kendrick expected a different audition for ‘Into the Woods’

With her history of success on stage and a strong singing voice, Kendrick was the perfect fit for the Disney role. In the woods Film adaptation. The film stems from the Broadway production of the same name and has a reputation for its darker take on classic fairy tales. The big-screen version of Stephen Sondheim’s musical was, appropriately enough, a Disney production.

In a video retrospective of his career, Kendrick filmed for Vanity Fair, revealed In the woods it was the only role he ever cried to have. She couldn’t believe that she got to take part in the “iconic” production. It “meant a lot” to her to be a part of it.

She was even more overcome with emotion when she found out who she would be playing. “It never occurred to me that she could play Cinderella,” she explained. She assumed that she would be auditioning for the role of Little Red Riding Hood. She explained that in stage versions of the play, “Usually a grown woman plays Little Red Riding Hood.” The film, however, cast a girl (Lilla Crawford) in the role, so Kendrick was there to audition for Cinderella.

“The idea of ​​playing Cinderella, soft, open, vulnerable, full of heart and full of hope, blew me away,” recalls Kendrick.

What is Kendrick doing now?

Almost a decade has passed since In the woods hit theaters. And Kendrick has been keeping busy ever since. She was in the repetition of the part of Beca for pitch perfect 2 (2015) and pitch perfect 3 (2017). She also had the lead role in Disney’s Christmas comedy. noelle (2019).

As for upcoming work, IMDb reports multiple projects in his future. We can expect to see Kendrick soon at alice dear, a dramatic thriller in post-production. Keeping with the darker theme, she has been chosen The dating game, which is about a serial killer. Further on the horizon, it has been announced that Kendrick will take on the lead role in Defectivea thriller about a state trooper tasked with finding an escaped convict and gang leader while dealing with his secret hearing loss.

