Angelina Jolie Y Natalie Portman They are not only one of the best actresses of Hollywoodhave also become fashion Icons, and give style lessons with their outfits.

the famous they know how to stand out with their elegant and modern outfits at all times, giving fashion classes for women 40 and over.

One of the great lessons they have left behind is that monochrome looks are a great success at this age, because they not only provide class and elegance, they also rejuvenate.

on different occasionsthe actresses have dazzled with ‘total looks’, proving how perfect they areIt’s 40 and how much they flatter.

Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman give fashion lessons with monochromatic looks

midi dress and heels

Angelina Jolie looked empowered and sophisticated with a beautiful nude midi dress, slightly wide skirt, round neck, and puffed sleeves.

This garment was worn with a belt beige, and complemented with some stilettos in the same tone, enhancing its class and style.

Mini dress and blazer

In one of his recent appearances, natalie dazzled with a total look in red tone, looking beautiful and sexy to her 40 years.

the protagonist of the black swan I carry a red minidress, with sweetheart neckline, and complemented her look with a oversized blazer in the same tone, and high heel shoes.

Pants and maxi coat with slippers

the actress of 46 years looked sophisticated and chic with a all-black look, composed of a tailored pants and sweater.

To this outfit he added a maxicoat and complemented with sneakers black too, showing that you can look comfortable and elegant.

dress and heels

natalie also gave fashion classes with a monochrome look in black, with a very original and sexy dress.

The famous wore a Garment with short sleeves and tulle, and upper area of ​​transparencies with black bra, and midi tulle skirt, and supplemented with some black heels.