Amber Heard’s reaction after losing the defamation trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard ended up “heartbroken”.

This was announced by the actress this Wednesday after losing the defamation trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

A Virginia jury, which reached its verdict unanimously, decided that the actress will have to pay her $10 million to the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” for compensatory damages and $5 million for punitive damages.

The group of seven found that Heard’s statements about their marriage were “untrue” and that she acted with “real evil”.

However, it also decided that the artist’s attorney, Adam Waldan, defamed Heard, and awarded him compensation of US$2 million, after she filed a counterclaim.

The legal battle began with a legal appeal filed by Depp against his ex-wife, who in 2018 published a column in The Washington Post newspaper in which she identified herself as a victim of domestic abuse. However, in the writing she did not name the actor directly.

The 58-year-old actor’s lawyers argued in court that the accusations were false and that his life was “ruined” after the publication and asked for US$50 million in damages.

Heard, 36, countersued her ex-husband for $100 million. His legal team argued that the actor’s lawsuit was precisely defamatory.

“The Broken Heart”

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was not enough to stand up to my ex-husband’s disproportionate power and influence,” Heard said in a statement released shortly after the verdict was read.

“I am even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It turns back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke out and (for it) could be publicly shamed and humiliated. violence against women must be taken seriously,” she added.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been married for just over a year.



“I think Johnny’s lawyers managed to get the jury to miss the key issue of free speech and ignore evidence that was so compelling that we won in the UK,” Heard wrote.

“I am sad that I lost this case. But I am even sadder because it seems that I have lost a right that I thought I had as an American: to speak freely and openly,” he concluded.

Who is Amber Heard

Amber Heard was born in 1986 in Austin, Texas, and at the age of 17 she moved to Los Angeles, California, pursuing dream of becoming an actress. And she made it.

The list of his participation in television, film and music videos is extensive.

But perhaps the role for which she is best known is for playing Mera in the movies. Aquaman and the “Justice League”.

He also acted in Drive Angry (“Blind fury in Spain” and “Hell at the wheel” in Latin America) with Nicolas Cage (2011) and that same year in The Rum Diary (“The rum diaries” in Spain and “Diary of a seducer” in Latin America) where he met Depp.

romance and confrontation

The actor couple started dating in early 2012. Three years later they got married, but the marriage lasted only 15 months.

Heard filed for divorce and a restraining order against Depp.

She appeared in a Los Angeles court with a bruised cheek and said the actor had “violently” attacked her and thrown a mobile phone in her face with “extreme force”.

There were also other alleged instances of harassment including “excessive emotional, verbal and physical abuse,” Heard wrote in court documents, as well as “furious, hostile, humiliating and threatening assaults.”

Depp denied the abuse allegations.

A judge granted Heard a temporary restraining order, but hours before a civil trial over the order was to begin, she and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star released a joint statement saying they had ended their dispute.

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent to cause physical or emotional harm.”

Depp gave Heard $7 million as part of their divorce settlement, which she promised to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union, something Depp’s defense disputed at trial.

In 2022, both faced each other in a defamation lawsuit that captured the attention of the media and the public and that had its verdict this Wednesday, June 1.

Activism

In addition to acting, Heard is human rights activist since 2018.

“Often what is known about me is different from my contributions,” Heard told Wonderland Magazine in 2019. “It’s like beauty and brains can’t go together,” she added.

Heard is an outspoken advocate for the rights of women and children. She dedicates her time off screen to organizations such as Amnesty International and Art of Elysium, as described by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on her website.

Amber Heard during the 2019 United Nations We Day event in New York.



“Violence against women is the most frequent endemic problem, less reported, widespread, long-lasting and known by men,” Heard listed. “It transcends time, race, borders, and socioeconomic and geographic standards,” Heard told Wonderland Magazine.

She said her childhood in Texas, near the Mexican border, helped spark her activism.

Her father, who works in the construction industry, amassed godchildren on the Mexican side of the border, and young Amber, who speaks fluent Spanish, considered many of them friends and family.

“Simply because of where I was born, a few miles north of this line, I was free to travel from place to place as I pleased,” he told an audience at the United Nations in Geneva in 2018.

That left an “indelible impression on my soul” of injustice for children on the Mexican side, the actress said, according to a cable from the Reuters agency.

Maternity

Amber Heard is an active user of social networks, although on April 9 she informed her 4.3 million followers on Instagram that she would stay away due to the judicial process that confronts her with Depp and appreciated the support she received during all these years.

A year ago, Heard became mother of a girl named Oonagh Paige Heard.

The actress communicated on social networks that she had decided to be a mother “on her own terms”; that is, having her unmarried daughter and through a surrogate mother.

“I hope we get to the point where it’s normalized not to wear a ring to have a crib,” she wrote on Instagram.

In addition to her marriage to Depp, Heard was romantically linked to photographer Tasya van Ree from 2008 to 2012 and billionaire Elon Musk in 2018.

Personality disorder and mutual abuse

Shannon Curry, a clinical and forensic psychologist hired by Depp’s lawyers, assured in one of the trial hearings that Heard suffers from two personality disorders.

The specialist said she reviewed Heard’s mental health records and personally evaluated her for 12 hours over two days in December 2021.

And concluded that the actress has borderline personality disorder (BPD), which is a mental condition characterized by a continuous pattern of unstable moods, self-image and behaviors, and histrionic personality disorder (HPD), a mental condition. whereby people act in a very emotional and dramatic way that draws attention to them.

Separately, Laurel Anderson, a former couples therapist who saw Depp and Heard in various sessions between October and December 2015, said in a message recorded in February and played during the trial in mid-April that there was “mutual abuse” during the last months of the stormy marriage.

According to the psychotherapist, there were times when both actors threatened to leave the sessions in the middle of arguments.

Anderson also reported that in meetings without Depp’s presence, Heard reported physical aggression at the hands of her then-husband and that on one occasion she arrived with several small bruises on her face.

On more than one occasion, Heard initiated violent interactions in an effort to keep Depp from leaving, Anderson described.

“It was a point of pride for her, if she felt she wasn’t respected, to start a fight,” Anderson told the jury. “If he was going to leave her to avoid the fight, she was going to beat him up to keep him there, she’d rather fight than let him walk away from her.”

During the trial, Depp denied that he physically assaulted Heard or any other woman in his life.

