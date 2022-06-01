Amber Heard’s fortune vs. Johnny Depp’s fortune

What did the lawyers say during the last day of arguments? 1:05

(CNN Spanish) — The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is about to come to an end. But how could this trial affect the fortunes of the actors?

Depp’s fortune

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Depp’s current fortune to be $150 million, with an approximate salary of $20 million per film.

However, the star of “Willy Wonka” and “Edward Scissorhands” received up to $100 million in annual salary, making him one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

Jack Whigham, the actor’s manager, shared details of Depp’s earnings during the ongoing trial in Depp’s $50 million libel case against Heard.

Whigham said the actor started losing his job after that op-ed Heard published in the Washington Post on Dec. 18, 2018.

His manager said during the trial that the actor earned $10 million for “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017), $8 million for “City of Lies” (2018) and $13.5 million for “Fantastic Beasts.” : the crimes of Grindewald” (2018).

Whigham added that Depp had closed a $22.5 million deal for Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean 6,” but that after Heard’s article was published, Depp made “zero” studio films.

“Regarding Johnny, (the op-ed) was catastrophic because it came from a first-person account, it wasn’t from a journalist or someone watching, it was from someone saying, ‘This happened to me,'” he said. Whigham. However, Whigham admitted that Disney had not committed to Depp being in the sixth installment of the film franchise.

For his part, Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, spoke to The Times about whether Depp would return. “Not right now,” Bruckheimer said. “The future is yet to be decided.”

Depp hasn’t made a movie since July 2020.

Heard’s fortune

By comparison, Heard’s net worth is $2.5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, while in her best year, 2019, the actress earned as much as $3 million.

It’s worth noting that Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, claiming that his lawyer’s statements calling his abuse allegations “hoax” had cost him jobs.

According to the testimony of entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold, between movies, television and endorsement deals, Heard may have lost “between 45 and 50 million dollars” as a result of the claims in which the actress is accused. of faking accusations of domestic abuse against Depp.

In this framework, the actress said that she believed that her role in “Aquaman 2” was reduced and that she had had to fight even to be in the film, which is in post-production and whose premiere is scheduled for 2023. (Both CNN and Warner Bros. are part of Warner Bros. Discovery).

However, Walter Hamada, the head of DC Films and producer of “Aquaman” testified that the studio never planned to cast Heard as a co-star in “Aquaman 2” and that Heard’s role was not reduced in the upcoming film, titled “Aquaman.” the Lost Kingdom”.

Hamada also testified that Heard’s role in the film and her ability to renegotiate her salary were not affected by her involvement in the dispute with Depp, or by statements made by Depp’s representatives.