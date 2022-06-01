Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: Three Hollywood actors whose lives changed after facing legal proceedings

After the verdict of the jury in favor of Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, it is worth knowing other cases in which Hollywood stars have seen their careers change, for better or worse, as a result of a legal process.

These are the cases of Roscoe ‘Fatty’ Arbuckle, Errol Flynn Y Robert Downey Jr., actors from three different eras Hollywood, who had to face media trials that marked a before and after in their careers. Reviewing these cases, it is worth asking how the careers of Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp.

Roscoe Arbuckle

The actor and director of the silent stage of cinema Roscoe Arbuckle he was indicted for rape and murder in 1921, when his career was at its best. After three court trials, the jury determined his innocence a year after the first trial began and publicly apologized.

Despite this, his acting career did not recover the same verve. The number of contracts was not the same and the actor, better known as ‘Fatty’, dedicated himself to directing. However, when his career seemed to take off again, thanks to new contracts with Warner Bros.died of cardiac arrest.

Errol Flynn

One of the most popular actors Hollywood between the late 1930s and 1950s was the Australian Errol Flynn, remembered for having played Robin Hood. In 1943, when his career had reached its peak, he was reported by two minors for rape.

So, he hired the best lawyer money could buy: Jerry Giesler, who clashed with hard-nosed prosecutor Thomas Cochran. For five days, the trial took the front page of the newspapers, until on the sixth, Flynn he was declared innocent. unlike arbucklethe Australian’s career continued in style.

Robert Downey Jr.

The beginnings of the interpreter’s career Hombre de Hierro His drug addiction was marked, which led him to have repeated clashes with the law. Between 1996 and 2001 he was arrested numerous times for possession of different drugs and even weapons. Finally, he was sentenced to a year in prison after failing to submit to a drug test.

Once released, he had a relapse. However, in 2003, Robert Downey Jr. He managed to straighten out his life thanks to different types of therapy that kept him sober. Little by little, he was regaining credibility in Hollywood. He is now one of the most influential actors in the industry.

