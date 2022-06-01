All the new Pokémon shown in the new Pokémon Scarlet and Purple trailer: statistics and more

After its announcement in the last Pokémon Presents and tons of recent news, now we have more news about this long-awaited game. As we mentioned, these are the ninth generation games. They will be called Pokemon Scarlet and Purple officially in Spanish and now we have news.

In this case, the new trailer that The Pokémon Company has shared confirms that the game will launch on November 18th of 2022 and has shown new Pokémon that we detail here and also new characters. Apart from this, a Dual Edition has been confirmed that includes both versions (Scarlet and Purple) + a steelbook.

Category: Mouse Pokémon. Type: Electric. Height: 0.3m. Weight: 2.5kg. Ability: Static Electricity or Natural Cure Organs that release electricity on their front legs In addition to the electric sacs on his cheeks, Pawmi has organs that produce electric shocks on his front legs. After rubbing his cheeks, he electrocutes his opponents by touching them with these pads. A thick fur that stores electricity The fur that covers its body, in addition to perfectly insulating against the cold, allows it to store electricity. When something bothers it, this cautious Pokémon starts rubbing its cheeks in preparation for an electric shock.

Category: Pig Pokémon. Type: Regular. Height: 0.5m. Weight: 10.2kg. Ability: Aroma Veil or Gluttony A glutton with a very good sense of smell Lechonk uses his nose to find and gobble up the most delicious grass and wild berries. Because of his diet, his body gives off a grassy smell that Bug-type Pokémon hate. Shy, cowardly, but also strong When surprised by an opponent’s attack, he charges forward in a panic. Although he may appear chubby at first glance, his body is mostly made up of muscle, which he strengthens by walking nonstop in search of food.

Smoliv – Grass / Normal

Category: Olive Pokémon. Type: Plant and Normal. Height: 0.3m. Weight: 6.5kg. Skill: Get up early. An oil so bitter and sour it will repel you The oil that comes out of the head has a bitter and very strong taste, so it is not suitable for consumption. When surprised or attacked, Smoliv will secrete oil to slow down his opponents. At that moment, he takes the opportunity to flee. without eating or drinking In the fruit on its head, Smoliv stores oil with nutrients that it collects thanks to photosynthesis. Therefore, you can go up to a week without eating or drinking. It prefers dry and sunny climates, since it spends the day basking in the sun.

Koraidon and Miraodon, legendaries of Scarlet and Purple respectively

Koraidon and Miraidon star in the covers of scarlet pokemon Y purple pokemon. In scarlet pokemon you will meet the legendary Pokémon Koraidon and in purple pokemon, to Miraidon. It is said that the power of these mysterious Pokémon surpasses that of any other, but there is little information about them.

They have also reminded us of these details of the initials:

sprigatito Capricious and always looking for attention. It is capable of getting angry if it sees that its Trainer is paying attention to another Pokémon. When Sprigatito kneads and rubs with his front paws, he gives off a sweet fragrance that intoxicates anyone around him. This has therapeutic effects and makes opponents lose the will to fight. The composition of its silky fur resembles that of plants, allowing it to create energy from sunlight. When grooming, it moistens its fur to promote its ability to photosynthesize. Category: Grass Cat Pokémon

Grass Cat Pokémon Guy: Plant

Plant Height: 0.4m

0.4m Weight: 4.1kg

4.1kg Ability: Thickness Fuecoco Fuecoco has a calm character and does things at his own pace. He loves to eat and will go for any food that comes his way. It absorbs heat with the rectangular scales on its belly and back and transforms it into fiery energy. These scales are always warm and can sometimes get very hot. Fiery energy is released from within his body through the notch on his head in the form of a shimmering flame. When he gets excited, more flames shoot from his head. Category: Firedrill Pokémon

Firedrill Pokémon Guy: Fire

Fire Height: 0.4m

0.4m Weight: 9.8kg

9.8kg Ability: sea ​​flames Quaxly Quaxly is a serious Pokémon willing to follow in its Trainer’s footsteps. He is very neat and it especially bothers him to get his head dirty. Its body is always shiny because of the gel it secretes through its feathers, which repels water and dirt. To pull the strand back from your head, use a creamy ointment. If it dries up, it becomes disheveled. The strength of its legs allows it to swim through even the strongest currents. In combat, he delivers very fast kicks to his opponents. Category: duckling pokemon

duckling pokemon Guy: Water

Water Height: 0.5m

0.5m Weight: 6.1kg

6.1kg Ability: Torrent

What do you think? Remember that these games correspond to the ninth generation that is already in development, with Spain being the region in which it is inspired. They will be released later this year and you can find our full coverage of their premiere here.