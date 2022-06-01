Alan Rickman’s diary cover revealed

The american publisher Henry Holt Books he has sleepless the front page of daily of Alan Rickmanwho passed away six years ago.

Known for his many different roles in cinema Y theaterMany of us knew him as the professor Snape in the films of Harry Potter. What is clear is that the legacy of Alan Rickman it is incomparable.

The book is named Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickmanwhich translated into Spanish would Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries.

The editorial has revealed the front page in Instagram and added the following to the post: «Alan Rickman continues to be one of the actors plus dear of all the times that captivated at hearings through almost every generation. These diaries give us access to their thoughts about the theater performances, the acting profession, politics, his friendships, his projects and his general perspectives on life. She wrote it with the intention of share it, is a project made with passion over twenty-five years in which he invites readers to go behind the scenes and into his life. In addition, the newspaper will have a introduction written by the actress Kate Winslet.

Yet no news on translation Y publication of daily of Alan Rickman in Spainbut we hope that it will not take long to bring it.

It will certainly be a trip emotional to the thoughts of one of the most influential actors of recent times who we still miss.

Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman will go on sale next october in English.