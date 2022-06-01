Alan Mozo and Rubén González sign a contract with Chivas; Peláez assures that it is good news and there will be more

The Chivas reinforcements signed a contract with Ricardo Cadena, ratified coach, and Ricardo Peláez, sports director, as witnesses

Alan Mozo Y Ruben Gonzalez they signed a contract with Chivas as reinforcements for the Apertura 2022, in an act where they had as witnesses Ricardo Cadena, who today was ratified as coach, and Ricardo Peláez, sports director of the team.

Both players were announced today as new elements of the Guadalajara and they came to the city to sign with their new team, coming from Pumas and Necaxa, respectively.

Ricardo Peláez expressed happiness for the arrival of the reinforcements for the next tournament and the continuity of Cadena as coach.

“We are very happy, with great expectations. We know and feel the same as the fans and here are Alan and Rubén, the continuity of our coach, it is good news and there will surely be more; we are very happy”, commented the manager.

The rojiblanca project for the Apertura 2022 started with the ratification as coach of Ricardo Cadena, after rescuing the team from the last places in the previous tournament and taking them to the playoffs, eliminating Pumas and entering the Liguilla, where they fell to the champion, Atlas .

Ricardo Peláez explained the reasons for Cadena to stop being interim coach and take control of the team definitively.

Ricardo Peláez, Alan Mozo, Fernando González and Ricardo Cadena, at the signing of the players’ contract. club chivas

“He deserves it, he earned it. You have to be consistent and coherent, closing Chivas It was spectacular, it was very good, it gave us enough points, we advanced, in relation to the last tournament. We have a more mature team, there is excellent communication with the coaching staff and even more so now that there are reinforcements,” said Peláez.

Cadena Martínez did not miss the opportunity to thank the trust and continue as coach of the herd. “I am convinced that the challenge we are taking on is to offer the fans a version of a Chivas renewed, protagonist and we are going to work to make that happen”.

“They come to enrich the squad that has important elements, of the national team, I think they have the opportunity to offer their services that are of high quality,” added the coach.