After the end of the trial with Johnny Depp: Amber Heard will move to a million dollar mansion in the desert

After the end of the trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard will take a break in the California desert with her little daughter.

On Friday, the trial that confronted the former couple ended. The actor sued her for $50 million for libel over an article he wrote calling herself a “victim of domestic violence.” On her side, the actress filed a counterclaim for $100 million.

The jury has already begun the process to reach the verdict, which is expected to be announced this week.

The actress plans to put the stress of the trial behind her and move to Joshua Tree – the Californian desert – to a three-bedroom million-dollar mansion with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

A source close to the actress revealed to the British newspaper The Mirror that “Amber loves spending time in the desert. It’s the only place where she can get away from it all. She is very connected to the artistic community there and she feels that she is living a true escape”.

“Joshua Tree is a place full of ‘cool hipsters’ and it’s a world. She can get away from everything and is a sanctuary. In recent months, she has given him time to reflect and escape the pressures of the case,” she added.

During her testimony last week, Heard recounted the hard times she has experienced as a result of the high-profile trial.

“People want to kill me, and they tell me every day. People want to put my baby in a microwave and they tell me too,” she noted.