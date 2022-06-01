After Crimea and the Murazzi, Piazza IV Marzo also becomes the set for “Fast and Furious” – Turin Today

After Borgo Crimea, the Murazzi, Lungo Po Cadorna and piazza San Carlo, too piazzetta IV Marzo is preparing to become a set for “Fast and Furious”. From this morning, in the area behind the “Palazzaccio”, the set-up works are underway to shoot some scenes of the tenth film of the saga that sees the “historian” among the protagonists Vin Diesel in the role of Dominic Toretto e Jason Momoa.

From 7 until 17 today it turns out completely closed to traffic, with signs and construction tape, via IV Marzo . Here the workers – with the help of forklifts, cranes and other construction equipment – placed metal plates on the paving stones. The scenographic preparation operations will also continue in the next few days.

The actual shooting will take place on Monday. The action scenes – with car chases, carmbolas and rolling balls – will be done next June 6th.

That day we will see the cars accelerated also in via Palazzo di Città, in the square in front of the Municipality and in Corpus Domini square. There may also be temporary closures, for a short duration, of via Milano (via della Basilica – via Corte d’Appello) and via Corte d’Appello (stretch Milan – Bellezia).