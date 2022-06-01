Adam Sandler meets with the waitress who ‘refused’ to serve him

Over the years Adam Sandler has given us great moments of laughter and fun. However, she recently gave something to talk about in a video that went viral on TikTok, when a girl who works as a waitress at an IHOP branch said that He had not recognized the actor and without wanting to, he “refused” to serve him. Well, this story continued and it seems that it finally had the outcome that the internet of things expected.

After this case was on social networks and caused a lot of reactions, Sandler broke the silence and posted a tweet in which he told in his own way – and with a touch of comedy – what happened to this woman. At that time, the protagonist of The Wedding Singer He said that he had left the place because the kind worker told him that “the ‘all you can eat’ offer did not apply to shakes.”

Adam Sandler and the waitress finally reunited

But being very honest, we did not have in mind the plot twist that this whole story would have, as it turns out that the waitress and adam sandler met (and no, this time he didn’t run him out of the restaurant, jiar jiar). Once again, through her TikTok account, the woman named Dayanna Rodas showed a video in which she put together several photographs where we can see her happy and content with the actor –which he now recognized– and even thanked him for coming back.

In accordance with Entertainment Weekly, IHOP was inspired by Sandler’s tweet and on May 10 organized a “milkshake Monday”, with which they also sought to raise money to donate to the Comedy Gives Back organization. And taking advantage of the fact that the promotion for which he supposedly left the restaurant was finally available, Adam came back with one of his bulldogs and stopped by to say hello to the girl he went viral for.

@dayanna.rodasCouldn’t have been more excited!! Thank you Adam Sandler! #fyp #ihop #milkshakemonday #adamsandler #awesome #viral♬ Best Day Of My Life – American Authors



In the end and despite the fact that at first they said that Adam Sandler had left the branch a bit angry, it became clear to us that he was not so upset because this woman was just doing her job and after all, andThis pair of great characters were finally able to live together after that moment that went viral in the internet of things and that so far, it has been one of the best things we have seen on TikTok.

It may interest you