Actresses who have been “persecuted” for their weight to get a role in movies and series – Nueva Mujer

Hollywood is an infamous place for anyone who doesn’t conform to its strict beauty standards. Although there has been a struggle to break with the so-called “body shame” or body shaming, the damage it has caused the entertainment industry in the minds of many women is madewhich has caused insecurities in them and that sometimes make self-defeating decisions to transform.

Some of them have decided to denounce the pressure they have faced to lose weight or the rejection they experienced for not having a “certain body type”.

rebel wilson

Rebel Wilson.

The Australian actress has had an impressive change in every way, however, in 2021 she confessed that her team did not support the fitness journey that she started from 2020 that led her to lose more than 70 lbs.

“I actually got a lot of pushback from my own team, here in Hollywood, when I said, ‘Okay, I’m going to do health this year. I feel like I’m really going to physically transform myself and change my life,” said the star of pitch-perfect, to the BBC. “And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you want to do that? ‘” she recalled. “Because she made millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

But Wilson knew she wanted to change her relationship with food, saying that while she was comfortable with her weight, she knew her eating habits were problematic.

“Deep down I knew that some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing were not healthy. For example, he didn’t need a tub of ice cream every night,” she admitted. “That was my way of numbing emotions using food, which was not the healthiest thing.”

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet Kate Winslet was persecuted by the press who always pointed out her weight

Some may think that a super star like Kate Winslet has never suffered humiliation because she is so beautiful, charismatic and talented that the last thing anyone would think about is upsetting her. However, the movie star confessed to having been heavily criticized for her extra kilosjust at the time when his career was taking off thanks to his leading role in “Titanic”.

“In my 20s, people talked a lot about my weight. And they called me to comment on my physique. Well, so I got this label of being bold and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself,” Winslet said. Guardian.

The Oscar winner also said that at some point she found articles written in which her large size was described.

“They would comment on my size, they would estimate what I weighed, they would print out the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and very disturbing to read,” he said.

Anna Chlumsky

Anna Chlumsky

In the 90s, Anna starred in “My First Kiss” and its sequel with Macaulay Culkin but we didn’t see much of her for the next few decades, as she took a deliberate hiatus from acting.

After graduating from college, the actress had opportunities in series like White Necklace, Hannibal Y veep (which earned him six Emmy nominations) and recently “Inventing Anna”. However, she revealed that she had a very difficult streak because of the prejudices of the industry because they didn’t hire her after “My First Kiss”, because according to the casting agents “she was too fat or too ugly” for the parts.

Alice Silverstone

Alice Silverstone Alicia Silverstone was called “Fatgirl” when she participated in “Batman & Robin”

Alicia was one of the most fabulous girls of the nineties after starring in the series “Clueless”. But behind her smile, there was enormous pressure to feel that she did not have the body that the producers considered perfect. In fact, when she played Batgirl in “Batman & Robin,” producers and tabloids called her ‘Fatgirl,’ or so she revealed in a 2020 interview with Guardian. Silverstone further recalled that the nickname became so bad that paparazzi chanted it when they tried to follow her to take photos.

“That was definitely not my favorite movie experience. I stopped loving acting for a long time,” she said.