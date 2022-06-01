Actress Daniela Melchior will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

After his role in Suicide Squad in DC, Daniela Melchior gives out to Marvel to play a role in the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy. This film, like the DC one, is also directed by the well-known director James Gunnwho was in charge of directing the first two installments of this saga of intergalactic heroes.

Daniela is not the only person that James Gunn has brought from DC to Marvel for this film, because we know that she is also Jennifer Holland will appear in the filmalthough it is still unknown what role he will play.

Daniela Melchior will have an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Director James Gunn chose Daniela Melchior to play the role of The Mousetrap 2 in Suicide Squadand now, Gunn has chosen her to play a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

It was speculated at the time that this actress would appear as moon dragonbut Gunn was already in charge of denying those rumors that appeared last year.

This is not the only role that Daniela receives in a big production besides in Suicide Squadas he will also participate in Fast X, Assassin Club and Marlowe.

The film has recently finished shooting. In it, we will have actors like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, and Elizabeth Debicki. We will also have the introduction in the MCU of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

It is true that James Gunn once said that an unannounced actor would appear in the film, but it does not seem to be Daiela Melchior. much less would be Keanu Reeveswhich was rumored in the movie.

The plot has not yet been revealed, but it is to be expected that we will see great adventures of the Guardians throughout the galaxy. Surely we will see them looking for Gamorathe one from the past, that we saw in avengers endgame.

The production of this film is carried out by Kevin FeigWith Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda as executive producers. They are also David J. Grant and Simon Hatt as co-producers.

Now, tell us reader, Do you want to see Daniela Melchior in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3? we will read you for Twitter and don’t forget to follow us here in Super Fiction to find out more news from the Marvel universe

