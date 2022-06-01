AC Milan has a new owner

Brand-new Serie A champions AC Milan have been undergoing a change of ownership in recent weeks. After being associated with Investcorpa Bahrain investment fund, the Rossoneri will become part of RedBird Capital Partners, as the Milanese property has just reported in an official statement.

RedBird Capital Partners (“Red Bird”) and Elliott Advisors UK Limited (“Elliott”) today announced that they have reached a definitive agreement for RedBird to acquire AC Milan (“AC Milan”, “Milan” or the “Club”), the newly crowned Serie A champions. new ownership will take place over the summer and is expected to close in September 2022.

The agreement, which the Club values ​​in €1.2 billionanticipates that Elliott will retain a minority financial interest in the Club, as well as its own representatives on the Board of Directors, thus cementing a partnership between RedBird and Elliott that will continue the progress made under Elliott’s leadership over the last four years.

RedBird’s priority is to continue working with the sports area and the club’s management to give continuity to Milan’s progress, with the aim of returning to the top of world football. The combination of on-field success, new player development and acquisition strategy, and world-class global business management, coupled with RedBird’s experience in leading and developing international sports franchises, will ensure an even brighter future for the legendary history of Milan”.