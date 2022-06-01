A summer restyling! Selena Gomez undergoes a hair transformation, gets bangs and extensions

Ads

Selena Gomez

New season, new hair! Selena Gomez prepares for the warm season with a ‘summer’. The 29-year-old “Ice Cream” singer visited Zero One Salon in Los Angeles and documented her hair transformation.

In an Instagram video reel shared by the hair studio on Tuesday, May 31, Gomez is completely transformed. First, stylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee started by blowing the manufacturer’s natural tresses before adding extensions (by Great Lengths) that perfectly matched his brown mane. During the filming of Gomez, new locks of hair were added one by one until the star’s locks fell over his shoulders. Next, the beauty team evened out the actress’s hair and cut her bangs in a chic, blunt style. For a finishing touch, Gomez’s “do” was given a hair spray to shine and a host of fluff to show off her body.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nine Zero One (@ninezeroone)

In the post caption, Nine Zero One explained the process, writing: “Summer Selena. Here’s a great way to transform your clients’ hair without having to color it. Just add extensions! For @SelenaGomez, we added @greatlenthusa in auburn brown to create a new summer look for her! “

The Teen Choice Award winner’s summery style comes after she rocked a flirty lob. As seen on her TikTok account, Gomez previously styled the elongated bob with loose, beachy waves or subtle curls. The Only Murders in the Building star is also known for sporting sleek pulled back buns, messy high ponytails, and straight styles. While Gomez usually sticks to her brown color of hers, she has played with blonde and platinum hair. She debuted blonde hair with dark roots at the 2017 American Music Awards.

Beauty is something Gomez knows a lot about. In 2020, the Texas native founded Rare Beauty, a makeup line that offers almost everything from lip colors, foundation, blush and beauty tools. The brand was named Startup of the Year at the WWD Beauty Inc Awards 2020 and Best New Brands at the Allure Best of Beauty Awards 2021. In addition to helping fans feel their best through makeup, the pop star is using her collection as a platform to raise mental health awareness. Together with the brand, Gomez’s nonprofit organization, Rare Impact Fund, was founded, which donates 1% of all sales to the fund. The “It Ain’t Me” singer has long been open about her mental health issues after revealing her diagnosis of bipolarity in 2020.

Selena Gomez

When not working or indulging in beauty, Gomez can be found acting, producing, singing and, more recently, hosting. Last month, Gomez hosted Saturday Night Live, taking the stage with jokes about her personal life during her opening monologue.

“One of the reasons I’m really excited to host SNL is because I’m single,” Gomez said during his monologue on NBC’s long-running variety show. “I’ve heard that SNL is a great place to find love [since] Emma Stone met her husband [Dave McCary, a former segment director] here, Scarlett Johansson [who connected with Weekend Update’s] Colin Jost and Pete [Davidson] and… Kelly machine gun.

“Since I don’t want to try dating apps, I just want to let out into the universe that I’m manifesting love,” he joked. “And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soul mate, but, at this point, I’ll take anyone.”

