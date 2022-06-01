A ‘pirate ship’ appears outside the court in Virginia – El Financiero

In the midst of the jury’s deliberation process to reach a unanimous verdict on the demand that Johnny Depp filed against Amber Heard and after listening to their testimonies in six week trialwhich reached a record audience, both actors have received support outside the court located in Fairfax, Virginia, United States.

Perhaps the one who receives the most attention is Depp and this Tuesday afternoon was no exception, since a movie theme truck Pirates of the Caribbean, starring the actor in the role of Jack Sparrow. Their dismissal of the sixth part of the franchise It is largely one of the arguments of the defense, which claims that Heard’s accusations were catastrophic for his career; the actor assures that he did not exercise violence against her.

The ‘pirate’ ship outside the court

Although the trial is over, the followers do not lose detail. It is because of that Daily Mail took note of this peculiar transport that was towed right to the entrance building. The strings of him, the figure of a pirate with a lookout in front and even wooden stairs are part of its details, among which the image of Depp characterized next to the name of the Disney film.

Even though he jury resumed session this Wednesday, it is not known if it will be the day they announce their conclusions or it could be extended. Before announcing them, they must answer a 42-item quiz (24 questions for Depp’s statements and 18 for Heard), as well as agreeing on damages.

While Depp asks for $50 million, Heard countersued for $100 million accusing him of waging a smear campaign against him, which is why the studio cut his role in Aquaman 2 which co-stars alongside Jason Momoa.