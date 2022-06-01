A group of women accuse director Cary Fukunaga of inappropriate conduct

The director of the latest film Daniel Craig like James Bond, No Time To Dieas well as the first season of True Detective from HBO, Cary Joji Fukunagahas been accused of sexual harassment and predatory attitudes towards minors this morning.

The accusations initially came from the actress Rachelle Vinberg, who felt compelled to go public with her experience with Fukunaga after he posted on Instagram about leaked news of the Supreme Court’s intentions to overturn Roe v. Wade. The story of the actress, who has more than 300 thousand followersare available in your Instagram highlights.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker