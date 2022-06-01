A group of women accuse director Cary Fukunaga of inappropriate conduct

The director of the latest film Daniel Craig like James Bond, No Time To Dieas well as the first season of True Detective from HBO, Cary Joji Fukunagahas been accused of sexual harassment and predatory attitudes towards minors this morning.

The accusations initially came from the actress Rachelle Vinberg, who felt compelled to go public with her experience with Fukunaga after he posted on Instagram about leaked news of the Supreme Court’s intentions to overturn Roe v. Wade. The story of the actress, who has more than 300 thousand followersare available in your Instagram highlights.

Fukunaga, along with Léa Seydoux and Daniel Craig on the set of No Time To Die (2021)

Vinberg treated Fukunaga as a hypocrite, saying that he “literally doesn’t care about women” and that he “just traumatizes them”, assuring that she is not alone and that she has talked to many other girls about him, before asking the filmmaker to “fuck off.” She also posted a photo of herself together with him and wrote, “I spent many years scared of him. The man is a predator and he has been doing this shit for years. Watch out for women.”

Vinberg had subsequently explained that she met Fukunaga while filming a commercial just after her 18th birthday, claiming that the director befriended her and “often messaged her via Instagram” to talk about “loneliness and her story.” past romantic.

The director was singled out by several women

The alleged victim also claims that when they were together in public, he would tell her to lie about who she was, posing as her cousin, or niece or sister, to hide their relationship. She says the two eventually became “completely intimate”, though supposedly he told her to keep their relationship a secret because otherwise “it would look bad on him”.

Since then, Vinberg says he has been diagnosed with PTSD, saying “there are a lot of people who work for him who know he’s a predator and they all talk about it behind his back.”“without doing anything else.

Following Vinberg’s accusations, the twins Hannah Y cailin loeschwho worked with Fukunaga on his fiction for Netflix, manic (starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill), filed their own accusations, saying that the filmmaker had harassed them for a long time. In their own social media posts, they both claimed that Fukunaga invited himself over to his family’s home, and as he sat with them in a hot tub, he asked them if they would be interested in a threesome.

Maniac, the mini-series that Fukunaga produced for Netflix

The sisters also say that Fukunaga later invited them to his penthouse to see No Time To Die before it premiered. There he had inappropriate behavior with the young women, who made it clear that they did not want to see him anymore. To which he would have responded if they knew “how bad it would look” to go public with his accusations.

Neither Cary Joji Fukunaga nor have any of their representatives responded to the accusations.

