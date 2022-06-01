A few things streaming in June

Loading player

In addition to being the month between one piece and another in the last season of Stranger Thingsfor streaming June will also be the month of the series Ms. Marvel And The Staircase – A suspicious deathof the new seasons of The Boys And Peaky Blinders and science fiction film Spiderhead. Plus, with the NBA Finals kicking off in June, a Giannis Antetokounmpo movie, an Adam McKay series about the Los Angeles Lakers, and a movie in which Adam Sandler plays a basketball talent scout will also arrive this month.

Winning Time

June 2: Sky and Now

An HBO series supervised (and directed in some of its episodes) by Adam McKay, director of The big bet And Don’t Look Up, and based on the novel Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, written by Jeff Pearlman. The story begins in 1979, with the arrival in the NBA team of the Los Angeles Lakers of a certain Earvin Johnson Jr., better known as Magic Johnson. It has ten one-hour episodes and stars John C. Reilly, Adrien Brody, Jason Siegel and Sally Field.

The Boys (third season)

June 3: Prime Video

New season of a series that had started a little quietly but which over time has earned its following thanks to its originality. It is based on a comic of the same name from over ten years ago and imagines a reality in which superheroes exist and all work for a large company, which sorts them between one city and another and manages their public releases and their image, come on costumes at interviews. Except that the company is bad and so are a lot of the superheroes that work there. The “Boys” of the title are the members of the small underground group that has understood this and wants to make it known to the rest of the world.

Hustle

June 8: Netflix

After Rough diamonds, another film with which Adam Sandler shows that he can also play dramatic roles. In this case, in a film in which he plays a basketball talent scout struggling with a player who is as promising as he is problematic. The film also stars LeBron James, Queen Latifah and Robert Duvall.

Ms. Marvel

June 8: Disney +

A new series set in the Marvel universe, which has long been serial as well as cinematic. It stars Iman Vellani, a nineteen-year-old Canadian actress with Pakistani origins who plays Kamala Kahn, the character known precisely as Ms. Marvel: a Pakistani-American teenager very passionate about superheroes who ends up becoming a superhero herself, with the ability to change shape and size.

The Staircase – A suspicious death

June 8: Sky and Now

A miniseries true crime with Colin Firth and Toni Colette who tells a story already covered in a 2004 docuseries, then updated in more recent years with some new episodes. It stars Michael Peterson, a crime writer accused of killing his wife. In case you’re interested, the docuseries is still available on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders (sixth season)

June 10: Netflix

Sixth – and last – season of the series with Cillian Murphy who plays Tommy Shelby, head of a small gang that with the passing of the seasons (and the years of the early twentieth century) has a remarkable, albeit quite problematic, career.

For All Mankind (third season)

June 10: Apple TV +

New season of one of the first Apple TV series, which shows what could have happened if the Cold War for the conquest of Space fought between the United States and the Soviet Union had never ended. This season is set in the 1990s and the target of the two superpowers is Mars.

Borgen (season four)

June 12: Netflix

Fourth season of a series that “addresses some of the most important political issues of the Scandinavian present: the relevance of the Danish Kingdom in modern reality, the struggle of superpowers for control of the Arctic and last but not least, the climate crisis” . For those who missed the first three seasons, it’s a political drama starring centrist politics Birgitte Nyborg. It owes its title to the name by which Christiansborg Palace is known, where the symbolic places of the three powers of the Danish political system are located: the parliament, the office of the prime minister and the Supreme Court.

Pleasure

June 17: Mubi

After a Danish series, a Swedish film starring a young woman who goes to California with the aim of making a career in the world of porn. She directed it Ninja Thyberg, who had already directed a short film with the same title.

Spiderhead

June 17: Netflix

Science fiction and psychological thriller with Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. It is set in Arachnotesta, a “state-of-the-art penitentiary where there are no orange bars, cells or uniforms” and in which “inmates are surgically implanted with a device that administers mind-altering drugs in exchange for a reduced sentence.” It is based on a short story by George Saunders and directed by Joseph Kosinski, director of Top Gun: Maverick.

The paper house: Korea

June 24: Netflix

Little is known about it yet, but it is – as the title suggests – the Korean version (one of the countries from which some of the biggest Netflix hits of recent years have come) of The paper house (one of the biggest Netflix hits of recent years).

Rise: The true story of Antetokounmpo

June 24: Disney +

Disney also doesn’t miss out on its basketball-themed content. In this case, a film about the story of Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo, a Greek of Nigerian origins, and his family.

Only murders in the building (second season)

June 28: Disney +

New season of the miniseries (they’re going strong, lately) in which Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin play three people obsessed with stories true crime who find themselves in the midst of those stories, not just as a detective.

Atlanta (third season)

June 29: Disney +

Third season of the series by-and-con Donald Glover, which despite the title will be largely set in Europe.