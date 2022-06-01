A baseball legend joins social networks: Derek Jeter entered Twitter and Instagram

Derek Jeter during the induction ceremony into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021.

It seems difficult to think that at the moment we live a star of the stature of Derek Jeter I haven’t had social networks until now, but the truth is that the New York Yankees legend ventured into the 2.0 world this Tuesday surprising locals and strangers.

Neither during his time as the Yankees shortstop nor during his leadership against the Miami Marlins after retirement were enough for Jeter to enter the most popular social networks, Twitter and Instagram, but now Jeter decided to enter to have a greater connection with his fans.

As soon as to the first content he posted on Twitter was a response to a 2014 tweet from a netizen who commented that “Derek Jeter no longer has an excuse not to have a Twitter account”something that the Yankees number 2 answered jokingly.

“It seems that I have officially run out of excuses,” he said.

For its part, on Instagram Jeter posted a video in which he assures that he is going to have a “complicated summer” in the next few days but despite that he decided to take a step forward with social networks.

The former Yankees, CC Sabathia, Alex Rodriguez and even actor Mark Wahlberg commented on Jeter’s appearance in the online.

