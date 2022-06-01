7 Tom Cruise looks as the years go by

Went back Tom Cruise. And he put on the suit of his most famous character again in “Top Gun Maverick”, the sequel to his 80s phenomenon movie. At 59, the American actor sports the perfect smile of all time and a gallant portrait intact.

More than four decades have passed since the actor, born on July 3, 1962 under the name of Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, burst onto the screen as a young promise of his generation.

Tom Cruise He was part of the cast of the cult film “The Outsiders” by Francis Ford Coppola and in the same season -in 1983- he graduated as a star in the comedy “Risky Business” that gave his first great look iconic: baby face, a good boy hidden under the dark glasses of the time to live a crazy teenage adventure.

Tom Cruise in “Risky Business”. A star was born.

It was the first image of Tom Cruise as a young Hollywood heartthrob who welcomed him through the front door. And the actor put on the gallant suit or, rather, the jacket! romantic hero of the big screen again as the protagonist of “Top Gun”, a film that marked a milestone in the career of Tom Cruise and sealed one of his unforgettable portraits.

With the Hollywood superstar jacket in “Top Gun”.

Military jacket, aviator glasses, short hair, with a frown ready for combat in the air or the sweetest gesture for love… Tom Cruise he was already a unique superstar. And his look military in “Top Gun” would be the first of several in his career, and he returned 36 years later!

Related news

The most beautiful barman, in “Cocktail”.

Another image to remember the actor is his style in the romantic comedy “Cocktail” (1988) for which the actor relaxed and changed the uniform for tropical print shirts and open to show off his athletic body.

Tom Cruise -also the protagonist of the “Mission Impossible” saga- was always a sports fan and a man of action on and off the screen and his fondness for starring in films of this genre and in many cases without using doubles prove it.

Long-haired Tom Cruise, mid-1990s.

Although the changes of look they weren’t that significant in his career and part of his charm is that he always seems the same, Tom Cruise surprised with some transformations. One of the most celebrated by his fans was his long-haired portrait at the time of “Interview with the Vampire”, in the mid-1990s. It was the time of Hollywood’s “grunge hunks”, already Tom Cruise it also suited him very well.

However, it did not take him long to return to his usual portrait of a good boy, today turned into a mature heartthrob.

The formal look suits Tom Cruise very well.

With almost 60 years, Tom Cruise He is the most handsome and classic movie star, one of the most sought-after stars of all time and whose validity has just been demonstrated by the success of his return to “Top Gun”.

Portrait of Tom Cruise, a star with brilliance and charm intact.

Tom Cruise takes flight again. Which of your outfits As the years go by, do you like it more?