7 sequels that honored the legacy of the original film and were a success | Entertainment Cinema and Series
#1 ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
More than three decades after the premiere of ‘Top Gun’ (1986), Tom Cruise showed off his intrepid spirit that has earned him being responsible for his own stunts in the sequel: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (2022).
This second installment introduced us to Pete Mitchell (Cruise) 30 years after the events of the original film and once again captivated the audience with his daring and skill as the pilot.
Since its premiere, the sequel was crowned a resounding success that included a standing ovation for the cast at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, as well as being one of the highest grossing premieres in Tom Cruise’s career with a collection of 151 million dollars. in its first weekend, according to information from Box Office Mojo.
At the moment, official movie sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes have given it very good ratings, 8.7/10 and 97%, respectively. Said scores even surpass the first installment that holds 6.9/10 on IMDb and 57% on Rotten Tomatoes.
In 1979, ‘Mad Max’ was released and presented us for the first time a desert world where the adrenaline behind the wheel was part of its protagonist Max (Mel Gibson).
Thirty-six years later, George Miller opted to bring this story back to the big screen with Tom Hardy as Max and Charlize Theron as Furiosa with ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015). This tape presented us with a post-apocalyptic scenario where Furiosa and Max become accomplices in their escape to a place far from the tyrant Immortan Joe.
‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ was a total success at the box office and with critics. The first ‘Mad Max’ film boasts an honorable 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.8/10 on IMDB; while the 2015 film has an enviable 97% and 8.1/10, on their respective sites.
In addition, he received 10 nominations for the Oscar Award, of which he won six (the first film was not nominated for these awards). At the box office it also surpassed the original, with a success translated into more than 375 million dollars (the first film added 8 million 773 thousand dollars)
The film starring Michael B. Jordan is a sequel and at the same time a spin-off of the ‘Rocky’ saga, which managed to greatly honor the legacy that Sylvester Stallone created with these films.
Rocky’s first film, released in 1976, is a classic in sports films and fortunately, ‘Creed’ was also crowned an excellent film in this genre.
‘Rocky’ won three Oscars and has a rating of 8.1/10 on IMDB and 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, while ‘Creed’ boasts 7.6/10 and 95% on their respective sites. However, it is better ranked than the other five films in the saga.
Regarding its performance at the box office, it had an international profit of more than 173 million dollars, while ‘Rocky’ obtained around 117 million.
#4 ‘Blade Runner 2049’
‘Blade Runner’ (1982) is considered a cult film in the science fiction genre, so when the sequel was announced there was fear that it would ruin the legacy of Ridley Scott’s film. However, the film starring Ryan Gosling also captivated audiences and critics.
‘Blade Runner 2049’ allowed Harrison Ford to be seen again as Rick Deckard and received applause from critics: it was nominated for five Oscars, of which it won two.
The sequel also did well, being only one tenth (on IMDb) and one point (on Rotten Tomatoes) below the original film with an 8/10 and 88% rating. In addition, it grossed more than 249 million dollars internationally, while ‘Blade Runner’ added more than 41 million.
In 1982, ‘Tron’ was released, a science fiction film that immersed the audience in a digital program where a hacker fights for his life while trying to return to the real world.
Almost three decades later, the sequel arrived, which did not hesitate to include in its title the legacy that it sought to present on screen and also returned to Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn.
‘TRON: Legacy’ was well received by the audience and on IMDb it has a better rating than the original with a 6.8/10, one tenth more than the original. At the box office it added more than 400 million dollars (the 1982 film raised a little more than 33 million).
#6 ‘S2: Trainspotting’
More than two decades after playing Renton in ‘Trainspotting’ (1999), Ewan McGregor alongside Spud (Ewen Bremner), Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller) and Begbie (Robert Carlyle) returned for the sequel and did not disappoint their fans. fans.
Although ‘T2: Trainspotting’ (2017) did not surpass the original film, but it did manage to be well received by the public and the audience with ratings of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.2/10 on IMDb. (The first tape has 91% and 8.1/10 on the respective sites).
Regarding its box office performance, the sequel fared better with more than $41 million in earnings, while the first film grossed just over $16 million.
‘The Shining’, directed by Stanley Kubrick, is considered by many to be a classic of cinema, which should not have had a sequel. However, the second part focused on the life and traumas of Danny (Ewan McGregor), the son of Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholsons) did not tarnish the legacy of the first film.
‘Doctor Sleep’ boasts scores of 7.3/10 on IMDb and 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, while Kubrick’s film boasts 8.4/10 and 85%, respectively. In addition, it grossed more than 72 million dollars at the box office (‘The Shining’ collected $47,299,460 USD)