55 years for Noel Gallagher: all the insults to his colleagues that make him the perfect hater









On May 29th, a character who either hate or love him celebrated his first 55 years, there is no middle ground: the former leader, guitarist and author of Oasis, now a soloist for some time now, Noel Gallagher. Beyond the enormous artistic life of him, which led him to station permanently on stages and in the charts all over the world, there is a peculiarity that has always distinguished him: his sharp forked tongue. In fact, Noel has a problem: he disgusts 99% of his colleagues. In practice he is the hater par excellence, indeed, an ante-litteram hater since 1967, even before this new “social figure” took hold on social networks. For this reason I decided to celebrate his birthday in his own way, that is, with a nice compilation of insults left and right, all signed by him. There would be a lot of them but I can’t dwell on it, so I summarized, selecting the best and leaving out, alas, many others worthy.





Let’s start with the most obvious hatred: that towards the Blur, the former bitter rivals of the 90s. Over time he has said cooked and raw, culminating in the unpleasant exit “I hate Damon Albarn, I hope he gets AIDS and dies”. But luckily he wasn’t always so cynical. Initially he had limited himself to stating “Damon Albarn is an impostor, while their guitarist is an incompetent who believes himself to be God on earth. What pisses me off is when they say Blur would be the Beatles and us the Stones. The truth is that we are Beatles and Stones put together, while they are nothing ”.





Speaking of rival bands, there is another that was literally covered in insults, for example: “I think we Oasis are more fun than moaning bands like Radiohead. How do you feel the morning after a Radiohead show? I guess you’re better off after one of Oasis ”. Or again: “Making records should be a fun thing. I remember when one of their albums came out I read an interview with the words ‘Radiohead: the pain’. What a bunch of whining babies. The pain of making an album? If you don’t enjoy doing it, don’t do it ”. Finally, regarding the voice of leader Thom Yorke, he concluded with: “My wife and I once went to their concert because we wanted to give it another chance. It was a great night and Radiohead started with a great powerful song. I was charged. Then Yorke started singing. We turned around and raised our heels “.





Then there is a category that just doesn’t go down with Noel: today’s pop singer-songwriters. From Ed Sheeran, of whom he said “I can’t think of living in a world where he sells out at Wembley”, to Chris Martin of whom he says “I feel embarrassed for him, he’s so bland he manages to conquer the world even though saying he never took drugs. I think he’s a complete idiot, taking drugs is the best thing in the world ”. Then there is Lewis Capaldi who during a concert tried to percolate Noel exclaiming “Being insulted by Noel Gallagher is a dream come true, the best day of my life”. To which Gallagher retorted “But do you realize? The best day of his life is the one I called him an idiot. I know he is Scottish but for sure he will have had a better day ”. I mean, there’s just no way to fool Noel. Somehow the omelette always turns you over.





Noel is not afraid to tell them even if they are rock giants. Like in the case of Paul McCartney about which he said “He’s one of the greatest, but lately he’s only been producing shit. My first album is better than his first and he would admit it too. Rock musicians over thirty usually publish shit ”(too bad he declared it when he was thirty-five …). One of his funniest dislikes, then, is that towards Phil Collins, whom he has thrown three thousand digs over time, such as “Just because you sell a lot of records doesn’t mean you’re good: think Phil Collins” or again “Please vote for the Labor Party because if the Conservatives win Phil Collins has threatened to go back to live in the UK and we don’t want that, do we?”. But among the most beautiful are the accusations against Bono: “In every U2 show you know that sooner or later Bono will give you a sermon about the poor or about a people who are dying of hunger. Okay, he’s right, but can’t he just make us have a nice evening? Play ‘One’ on it and leave fucking Africa alone ”.





If you then think that he only takes it out on men, nothing could be more wrong. Among her favorite targets of hers is Adele: “What do I care about what Adele is up to? Her fame has devastated her. Celebrity is wasted on such a thing. Only the old berries listen to Adele. And then I have to put up with it every morning when I turn on the radio while I eat my cornflakes “. Not to mention Miley Cyrus: “It makes me nauseous. She tries to be provocative just because she’s not good at making music. She thought about writing good songs “. And finally on Kylie Mingoue: “she’s a little demonic idiot who for some reason always manages to work with good producers. She doesn’t even have a nice name, what stupid name is she? ”.





Noel doesn’t spare the grungers either: “I heard this Nirvana song called ‘I Hate Myself And I Want To Die’. I don’t understand how there can be a rock star that everyone praises as a genius, with all the money in the world, sitting inside her huge mansion, writing something like that. Why do you want to die? ”. And he concludes by bringing up Pearl Jam as well: “Nothing bores me more than groups whining, complaining and protesting about their lives and being as famous as Nirvana and Pearl Jam. Let me tell you: being famous is great. If you hate your job so much, send your CV to a car wash or a McDonald’s ”.





Finally another, umpteenth category with which Noel has it to death is the generation of rock stars of the years 2000-2010. He can’t stand Sum 41: “I’m happy to have lived so long that I could hear the most shitty band of all time” (how to blame him?). He doesn’t tolerate the Kaiser Chiefs: “They suck, they’re insignificant. I’ve been on drugs for eighteen years but I’ve never gotten so sick as to say ‘you know what? The Kaiser Chiefs are truly extraordinary. ‘”He hates poor Keane:” No matter how hard they try and try, they will never make it. Traditionally the three biggest idiots in a band are the singer, the keyboardist and the drummer, and not. I add more “(alluding to the fact that Keane are really made up of a singer, a keyboard player and a drummer). Don’t ask him what he thinks about Alt-J:” I don’t know, one of them has a mustache and that’s for me it’s unacceptable. “One thing he just didn’t digest is when Arcade Fire made a double album:” I didn’t listen to it, for me anyone who releases a double album has to go fuck themselves. We’re not in the 70s anymore: who have time today to devote more than forty-five minutes to an album? How arrogant do you have to be to expect people to spend an hour and a half listening to your record? ” dispenser rather than listening to an interview with the Arctic Monkeys “.





What else to add: Noel is also brilliant in the choice of insults. Certainly he does not have the classic banal exits. And consider that I have reported them to you in Italian: in English they are even more effective. I would be curious to know what other artists think about him. For example, what Victoria Beckham would have replied when Noel said “Is she really writing a memoir like they say? He doesn’t even know how to chew gum and walk in a straight line at the same time, let alone write a book ”.









