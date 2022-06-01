3D nails that are a trend in 2022

With the passage of time, the world of nail art has regained strength and influence among the lovers of the fashion, becoming a key point that, without a doubt, adds personality and style to any look. The designs of nail that predominate in the 2022 trends We saw them leave the parades to be worn by celebrities like Dua Lipa or Rosalía, who do not hesitate to wear the most original and eccentric.

If you are thinking of visiting the salon soon and you don’t know what nail Design look this time, here are 5 styles of 3d nailsa safe bet to succeed this season, because this trend It is destroying everything in its path and we are sure that you will not be able to resist its charms.

If you are one of those who like to wear a manicure more discreet, do not worry, since this trend suits any style, whether you dare to wear a nail art with a lot of decoration and color, or a more minimalist and sophisticated style, but with a fun touch that makes your nail cause envy.

minimalists

If you don’t want to be left behind and want to show off the latest in trends manicure, starting with a minimalist design so that little by little you adapt to this style is a good option to steal everyone’s eyes, while you discover if this style is your thing. In addition, a minimalist manicure gives a classic touch to any look that will make an impact.



Photo: Instagram @areyou.naughty

elegant

If you thought that wearing a 3d nails was fighting with elegance and sophistication you are wrong, because it is possible to combine this trend with a design that adapts to everything you need. If what you want is a manicure on trend but keep the elegant style that goes with you, this design is for you.



Photo: Instagram @hello_insp

colorful

We know that the 2022 trends try to have a wardrobe full of colors, as many as if it were a rainbow, so wearing a colorful manicure and fun will cause a sensation wherever you go.



Photo: Instagram @bymizzblac

Kawaii

On the other hand, if you like to play with a kawaii style and add your favorite cartoon character to your nail to make them a true work of art, the 3d trend It favors this technique a lot and will undoubtedly make you look a nail art out of series.



Photo: Instagram @areyou.naughty

XL

And as we know that now more than ever wearing XL nails is part of the most promising street style of the 2022a design full of color and texture in nail long is an option that yes or yes will be a success for your outfits of spring.



Photo: Instagram @latinwitch

