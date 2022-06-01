3 actors who were not satisfied with their remembered performances

Every actor and actress has their favorite movies within their filmography, but they also have those that they would rather not have done. What at one time seemed like a good idea later becomes a regret for many interpreters or even over time they see their work and assume they are not satisfied with their performances. This has happened to the most consecrated and here we tell you the case of great films that the public praises but whose protagonists do not hold them very fond (via Independent).

Harrison Ford- bladerunner (1982)

Harrison Ford has a more than copious career, but without a doubt one of the most outstanding films of his filmography is the science fiction classic bladerunner. However, there are certain aspects with which the actor confessed that he was not comfortable, such as the fact that director Ridley Scott had chosen the cut of the film in which his character Rick Deckard does not narrate the events of the film. “I didn’t like the movie one way or the other, with or without. I played a detective who had nothing to detect. In terms of how I related to the material, I found it very difficult. Things happened that were really crazy,” she expressed in a 2017 interview.

Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)

Woody Allen He has certainly become a controversial director. After the allegations of abuse by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow became known, the New York comedian was canceled by critics and the film industry, but still some actors and actresses chose to continue working with him.

This is the case of Timothee Chalametwho after having participated in the film A Rainy Day in New York he repented and apologized: “I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I’m donating my entire salary to three charities: Time’s Up, the LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN. That’s not something that comes easily to me right now or ever, and I’m really sorry about that. It’s a small gesture and not one meant to be compensation.”

Kate Winslet- titanica (1997)

titanica It was the decisive film for Kate Winslet became one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood. Her visibility increased exponentially after she starred in the film james cameronbut she was not satisfied with her work and so he confessed to The Telegraph.

“Every scene, I’m like, ‘Really, really? Did you do it like this? Oh my god’ Even my American accent, I can’t hear it. It is awful”. And he went on to say, “I hope it’s a lot better now. It sounds very self-indulgent, but actors tend to be very self-critical. I have a hard time watching any of my performances, but seeing titanica I thought: ‘Oh, God, I want to do that again’“. Without a doubt, the actress grew even more over the years and thus she played really challenging roles, but Rose will always be in everyone’s heart.