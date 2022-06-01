25 Actor Duos That Do Look Like They Are Family
We refuse to believe that Idina Menzel and Lea Michele are not related in real life.
1.
Olivia (Carla Gugino) and Theo Crain (Kate Siegel) from The Curse of Hill House
two.
Elena (Reese Witherspoon) and Lexie Richardson (Jade Pettyjohn) from Little fires everywhere
3.
Sasha (Lindsay Price) and Izzie Taylor (Five Stewart) from atypical
Four.
Shelby Corcoran (Idina Menzel) and Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) from glee
5.
Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin) and Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) from TheOriginals
6.
Victoria (Daphne Zuniga) and Brooke Davis (Sophia Bush) from rebel brothers
7.
Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) from Never Have I Ever
8.
Lori (Julianne Nicholson) and Ryan Ross (Cameron Mann) from Mare of Easttown
9.
Mary (Shelley Conn) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) from Bridgerton
10.
Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara) from Arrow
eleven.
Jackie (Tamsin Greig) and Jonny Goodman (Tom Rosenthal) from Friday Night Dinner
12.
Eleanor (Margaret Colin) and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) from gossip-girl
13.
Sarah (Kathy Kiera Clarke) and Orla McCool (Louisa Harland) from Derry Girls
14.
Mia (Kerry Washington) and Pearl Warren (Lexi Underwood) from Little fires everywhere
fifteen.
Charlotte (Karoline Eichhorn) and Elisabeth Doppler (Carlotta von Falkenhayn) from Dark
16.
Bobbi (Susie Essman) and Ilana Wexler (Ilana Glazer) from Broad City
17.
Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) from Gilmore Girls
18.
Joyce (Kristine Sutherland) and Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) from Buffy the Vampire Slayer
19.
Phoebe (Teri Garr) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) from friends
twenty.
Laura Fine-Baker (Monet Mazur) and Liv Baker (Samantha Logan) from All-American
twenty-one.
Hermione (Marisol Nichols) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) from Riverdale
22.
Sophie (Lesley Ann Warren) and Susan (Teri Hatcher) from Desperate wives
23.
Xiomara (Andrea Navedo) and Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) from jane the virgin
24.
Ellie Harp (Sheryl Lynn Lee) and Peyton Sawyer (Hilarie Burton) from rebel brothers
25.
And finally, Ellis Gray (Kate Burton), Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), and Ellis Shepherd (Caitlyn Leone) from Grey’s Anatomy
Obviously, we couldn’t fit them all into one post, so let us know in the comments below what other TV families you think are alike!
This post was translated from English.