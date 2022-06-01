25 Actor Duos That Do Look Like They Are Family

We refuse to believe that Idina Menzel and Lea Michele are not related in real life.

1.

Olivia (Carla Gugino) and Theo Crain (Kate Siegel) from The Curse of Hill House

two.

Elena (Reese Witherspoon) and Lexie Richardson (Jade Pettyjohn) from Little fires everywhere

Hulu

“Jade specifically made me wonder because she looks so much like Reese’s daughter Ava in real life.”

—Aryote

3.

Sasha (Lindsay Price) and Izzie Taylor (Five Stewart) from atypical

Netflix

“While watching Atypical, I kept thinking about how Izzie looked like Lindsay Price. Then, surprisingly, Lindsay Price is introduced as her mother on the show. I really thought they were somehow related, but no.”

—sushisaahimi

Four.

Shelby Corcoran (Idina Menzel) and Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) from glee

Fox

“I was 100% convinced that they were mother and daughter in glee. They look a lot alike, and their voices are also very similar.”

—korabug40

5.

Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin) and Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) from TheOriginals

The CW

“They actually look like mother and daughter; it’s crazy.”

—edomasic27

6.

Victoria (Daphne Zuniga) and Brooke Davis (Sophia Bush) from rebel brothers

The WB

“They definitely looked like a daughter and mother in real life.”

—egc26

7.

Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) from Never Have I Ever

8.

Lori (Julianne Nicholson) and Ryan Ross (Cameron Mann) from Mare of Easttown

HBO

“Overall, I think the HBO shows do a great job of casting the roles of fathers and sons, but I was surprised by how similar their facial features are, and how Cameron literally looks like he could be Julianne’s son!” .

—meganf21

9.

Mary (Shelley Conn) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) from Bridgerton

10.

Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara) from Arrow

The CW

“They look so similar!!! William and Oliver look quite alike too. Overall the Arrowverse does a pretty good job of this.”

—aught

eleven.

Jackie (Tamsin Greig) and Jonny Goodman (Tom Rosenthal) from Friday Night Dinner

Channel 4

“I was convinced that they were related by blood and even investigated them.”

—drewsgirl615

12.

Eleanor (Margaret Colin) and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) from gossip-girl

The CW

“They have very similar traits and could pass as relatives.”

—msjsa

13.

Sarah (Kathy Kiera Clarke) and Orla McCool (Louisa Harland) from Derry Girls

14.

Mia (Kerry Washington) and Pearl Warren (Lexi Underwood) from Little fires everywhere

fifteen.

Charlotte (Karoline Eichhorn) and Elisabeth Doppler (Carlotta von Falkenhayn) from Dark

Netflix

“If anyone has seen Dark on Netflix, the cast is extremely good! Especially Elizabeth and Charlotte. Without getting too far ahead of myself, this is a show where it’s VERY IMPORTANT that some kids and their parents look alike, and they did.”

—rhoff713

16.

Bobbi (Susie Essman) and Ilana Wexler (Ilana Glazer) from Broad City

17.

Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) from Gilmore Girls

18.

Joyce (Kristine Sutherland) and Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) from Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The WB

“They are so believable as mother and daughter!”

—joanneb447c2e55a

19.

Phoebe (Teri Garr) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) from friends

twenty.

Laura Fine-Baker (Monet Mazur) and Liv Baker (Samantha Logan) from All-American

twenty-one.

Hermione (Marisol Nichols) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) from Riverdale

The CW

“I think they look a lot alike and have great chemistry!”

—alicemaym

22.

Sophie (Lesley Ann Warren) and Susan (Teri Hatcher) from Desperate wives

ABC/Everett

“When I saw Lesley in the 1985 movie Clue

She reminded me a lot of Teri.”

—alittlebitanji

23.

Xiomara (Andrea Navedo) and Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) from jane the virgin

24.

Ellie Harp (Sheryl Lynn Lee) and Peyton Sawyer (Hilarie Burton) from rebel brothers

The WB

“I always thought Lee was a really good choice for the cast; they really do seem like mother and daughter.”

—katiem808

25.

And finally, Ellis Gray (Kate Burton), Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), and Ellis Shepherd (Caitlyn Leone) from Grey’s Anatomy

ABC

“Meredith’s daughter, Ellis, looks just like her namesake and grandmother, Ellis. It’s a terrific cast!”

—karajthomas84

Obviously, we couldn’t fit them all into one post, so let us know in the comments below what other TV families you think are alike!

This post was translated from English.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker