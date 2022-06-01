10 internationally recognized celebrities of Ukrainian origin | Mila Kunis | Milla Jovovich | Ukraine | celebrity | SHOWS

Due to the attacks that Ukraine is receiving from Russia, which have claimed the lives of more than a hundred people, various users around the world have been moved and have raised their voices of protest through social networks.

Various artists have joined these claims and awareness publications, among which some stand out for having Ukrainian roots. Below is a list of celebrities with ancestry or born in the Eastern European country.

10 CELEBRITIES OF UKRAINIAN ORIGIN

1.Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi, where she lived until she was seven years old, when her family decided to move to the United States. Since she was little she dabbled in television, becoming a Hollywood star. Through her social networks, the actress showed a comparison between a scene from World War II and the current armed conflict in Ukraine, revealing her position on the confrontation.

Mila Kunis was born on August 14, 1983 in Chernivtsi, Ukraine (Photo: EFE)

2. Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich is known for her role as Alice in “Resident Evil”. Milla was born in kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, and grew up in Soviet Ukraine. She later acquired American citizenship, rising to fame with her roles in science fiction and action films.

Milla Jovovich plays Alice in “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” (Photo: Constantin Film)

3. Ana Layevska

The renowned Ana Layevska was also born in kyiv, although she soon moved to Russia and later to Mexico, where she trained as an actress. Ana she used her Instagram to send a message about the situation between Russia and Ukraine:

“I was born in the Soviet Union, in a place where there were no borders or divisions. Today I live in Mexico but it hurts my soul to see the conflicts where my family and friends live. I ask for respect, love and prayers for all the innocent people who are in the conflict zone. Let’s hope peace returns soon. I hug you with my heart.”

Anna Sergeyevna Layevska is a Ukrainian actress who has developed her artistic career in Mexico (Photo: Ana Layevska / Instagram)

4. Vera Farmiga

The actress who played Lorraine Warren in the saga of “The Conjuring”, Vera Farmiga, is the daughter of Ukrainian parents although she was born in the United States. Vera joined the messages of support on Instagram, where she shared a Ukrainian flag under a stanza of that country’s national anthem. “The glory and freedom of Ukraine are not dead yet,” she reads herself in the post.

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren (Photo: Warner Bros.)

5. Leonard Nimoy

Leonard Nimoy is the son of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine, born in the United States. One of his biggest roles is in “Star Trek,” where he played Mr. Spock. Nimoy passed away on February 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Leonard Nimoy gave life to Mr. Spock in Star Trek (Getty Images / Paramount Pictures)

6. Katheryn Winnick

Katheryn Winnick, the actress of “Vikings”, was born in Canada and is the daughter of Ukrainian parents. Ukrainian is her first language and she was trained in martial arts from a very young age. Through her Instagram, the star sent a message to the inhabitants of the country in crisis.

“I am with Ukraine. We are a peaceful country. We do not deserve this war,” she wrote.

Katheryn Winnick made her directorial debut in the sixth season of “Vikings” (Photo: History)

7. Dustin Hoffmann

During one of the American television programs devoted to genealogical research, actor Dustin Hoffman found out that he has Ukrainian origins. It turned out that the grandparents of the famous actor emigrated from Bila Tserkva, kyiv region, to Chicago, due to Jewish violence. His grandfather eventually returned to his homeland to pick up his parents, but was captured and shot.

Since 2017, actor Dustin Hoffman has stayed out of any film or play (Photo: AFP)

8. David Duchovny

Duchovny believed for a long time he had Russian roots. Only when the crisis facing Ukraine became known did the actor learn that kyiv, the city where his father was born, is the capital of Ukraine and not a city in Russia.

David Duchovny has his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Photo: EFE)

9. Steven Spielberg

Ukrainian blood runs through Spielberg’s veins. Two of his grandparents were born in this country, one in Odessa and the other in Kamianetz-Podolsky. On the other hand, one of his favorite dishes is the real Ukrainian borscht.

Steven Allan Spielberg is an American film director, screenwriter and producer (Photo: Getty Images)

10. Sylvester Stallone

Although the Italian origin of the actor is known, not many know that the famous Rambo also has Ukrainian blood. Stallone’s maternal ancestors lived in Odessa.