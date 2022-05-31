Zara chooses Fai Khadra, best friend of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as the image of its latest campaign

Inditex seems to have found its goose that lays the golden eggs in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. After launching a collaboration with Good American, the jeans brand co-founded by Khloé Kardashian, it is now the turn of one of the men who surrounds the most famous sisters on the small screen. He is Fai Khadraa young Arab-American of Palestinian roots who rose to fame thanks to his close relationship with Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Fai Khadra has 2.4 million Instagram followers | Photo: Zara

Now turned into a mustidisciplinary artist, also brothers of the DJs and it-girls Simi and Haze Khadra has become a favorite of big brands thanks to his striking physique. We have seen him model for Dior alongside Kim Kardashian and also occupy the front-row of other major brands such as Louis Vuitton or Balenciaga in his latest fashion show in New York.

A collaboration with the hotel chain The Santandard

And now it has been the giant Inditex that has seen in it the perfect model for its latest collection. Is is a collaboration with the hotel chain The Santandard and it has perfect garments for this summer 2022 and that emulate the most nineties style that could be seen at that time in the most emblematic hotels of cities such as Miami, Los Angeles or even the beaches of Copacabana.

Fai Khadra is a multidisciplinary artist known for his famous friendships | Photo: Zara

A collection of basics for the season with which Inditex hopes to win over fans all over the world, thanks in part to Fai Khadra’s great power of influence. The young man has 2.4 million followers on his Instagram account and among them are big names like the aforementioned Jenner sisters, Georgia May Jagger, Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow or Gigi Hadid.