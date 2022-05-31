WWE would have ruled out a tournament for the Women’s Tag Team Championships

Last week, Dave Meltzer, a well-known journalist for Wrestling Observer, mentioned that WWE was seriously thinking about holding a tournament for the Women’s Tag Team Championships after Naomi and Sasha Banks were suspended and stripped of the Titles after their suspension for leaving RAW.

Now, Meltzer and his partner Bryan Alvarez have provided an update on the subject, and, apparently, the tournament idea. has lost a lot of strength within the company due to the lack of equipment. These were his words:

“The tournament for the Women’s Tag Team Championships he’s like dead right now. Yeah, there’s not a word about it. They had an idea for four women’s teams, whatever teams they were. The idea was presented about a week ago but was never confirmed. Now, I have no idea what is going on, there is not a single word.”

During the last days, and in relation to this hypothetical tournament, the possibility of promoting some NXT women’s teams was also raised to cover gaps in the tournament, however, it seems that has also been discarded.

Initially, Meltzer mentioned that WWE had thought of the teams of Natalya and Shayna Baszler, Tamina and Dana Brooke, Nikki ASH and Doudrop and Carmella and Zelina to hold the tournament, however, due to the inactivity and the rupture of several of themwould not be logical choices.

