WWE would be willing to offer MJF a good deal

The current situation between MJF and All Elite Wrestling continues to be one of the most talked about topics within the wrestling community. Fans and journalists continue to speculate on the direction this matter will take, especially after the events of this past weekend, with the wrestler’s absence and subsequent appearance at the AEW Double or Nothing event.

In this sense, during a recent PWTorch audio program, the journalist Wade Keller pointed out the way WWE is reacting to this situation. Then we leave you with your statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“A source within WWE with knowledge of the magnitude of MJF among WWE’s senior management indicates that MJF is coveted and would likely be offered a lucrative contract. In fact, there is more than one source whose information coincides.

Various sources indicate that the treatment that Cody (Rhodes) has received from WWE on and off the schedule has given MJF a good impression of how he would be presented in WWE if he made the leap. In other words, if Cody was ‘buried’ or had promises made to him that weren’t kept, maybe MJF would be handling this differently.”

Keller noted that unlike some fighters who dream of working in Japan, MJF grew up as a WWE fan and dreamed of working there. In fact, she submitted an audition tape for the show “Tough Enough” several years ago.

“A WWE source told me that MJF is seen as such a commodity that his recent behavior in AEW would not dissuade Vince McMahon from making him a lucrative offer.. Although a break with AEW could take away a considerable advantage from MJF, his value to WWE would still be high.

They need people. He is young, he is good, and would be paid accordingly, regardless of his reputation in AEW. Now maybe that will change a bit with the headache Vince McMahon feels Sasha Banks and Naomi put him through, but maybe not. But his reputation, in general, could take a hit if details about his latest interactions with Khan and AEW reflect poorly on his professionalism.“.

Finally, Keller also pointed out that doubt that WWE has contacted the fighter to offer him an offer, since he is still under contract with AEW. Meanwhile, as revealed fightful, MJF and Tony Khan will hold a meeting shortly. We will have to wait until then to be able to glimpse what his immediate future will hold for the fighter.

