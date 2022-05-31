WWE SmackDown: Hearing May 27, 2022

The last episode of Friday Night SmackDown aired on FOX recorded an audience of 1,878,000 viewers on average. This number represents a decrease compared to the previous week, when the Show of the blue brand registered 2,031,000 viewers on average. This week’s preliminary audience recorded 1,778,000 viewers.

The program recorded a Compartir of 0.43 in the demographics of interest between 18 and 49 years old, with an average audience of 561,000 viewers, worsening the record of the previous week (0.45).

The chapter of the blue brand featured several fights and segments of interest, highlighting the appearance of Riddle to challenge, along with Shinsuke Nakamura, the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The Usos, and the tag team match that faced The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) against The New Day and Drew McIntyre in the main event of the night.



Audiences WWE SmackDown 2022

January 7: 2,271,000 viewers

January 14: 2,147,000 viewers

January 21: 2,255,000 viewers

January 28: 2,217,000 viewers

February 4: 2,151,000 viewers

February 11: 2,231,000 viewers

February 18: 2,173,000 viewers

February 25: 2,114,000 viewers

March 4: 2,261,000 viewers

March 11: 2,226,000 viewers

March 18: 2,147,000 viewers

March 25: 2,180,000 viewers

April 1: 2,359,000 viewers

April 8: 2,230,000 viewers

April 15: 2,142,000 viewers

April 22: 1,952,000 viewers

April 29: 1,953,000 viewers

May 6: 1,998,000 viewers

May 13: 1,893,000 viewers

May 20: 2,031,000 viewers



May 27: 1,878,000 viewers



Audiences WWE SmackDown 2021

October 8: 2,147,000 viewers

October 15: 866,000 viewers (FS1)

October 22: 2,249,000 viewers

October 29: 1,032,000 viewers (FS1)

November 5: 2,093,000 viewers

November 12: 2,104,000 viewers

November 19: 2,064,000 viewers

November 26: 2,149,000 viewers

December 3: 2,130,000 viewers

December 10: 2,142,000 viewers

December 17: 2,303,000 viewers

December 24: 1,972,000 viewers

December 31: 378,000 viewers (FS1)

