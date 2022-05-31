Woman exercised and led a healthy life but died in her sleep

Digital Millennium

When we find out that someone has died, it comes as a surprise, but the news can have a greater impact when it comes to a person who was young and had a healthy life like Catherine Keane who passed away at the age of 31 in his sleep.

Catherine Keane, originally from Ireland, was a young woman known for being a sports lover, since he liked to go to the gym, in addition to walking about ten thousand stepsso she was considered to have a healthy life, however, the woman died unexpectedly.

Were the roomies of Catherine who realized that something strange was happening, since the day the woman died, they noticed that she didn’t come down for breakfast, so they thought she was still asleep and they preferred to send him a message to ask if everything was okay, however, they did not receive a response.

In accordance with Irish Mirror, her companions went to her room and tried to wake her up, but all was in vain and they realized that she had died during the night. Doctors determined that Catherine passed away due to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS).

SADS is a condition in which a person dies suddenly from cardiac arrest and So far it is not known why this happens.

Margherita Cummis said that her daughter’s death occurred in the midst of a pandemic, on June 1, 2021, and that one of Catherine’s friends heard a noise in her first-born’s room at dawn, so they think that was the moment he died.

“Catherine and I were very close because it was just us for a long time before I met my husband Fergal and had Sean and Naoise,” said Catherine’s mom.

Catherine worked in an advertising company and tried to go to the gym every day, in addition, her mother mentioned that every time her daughter I went out for a walk, the two talked on the phone.

“Every day I wake up and think, ‘Oh God, here we go again.’ I try to find something positive to help me get ahead, but there are many things that remind me of her everywhere. Maybe she consoles me a little bit that she left while she slept, she didn’t feel pain and I appreciate that. I never thought that she would lose a child in my life.”

