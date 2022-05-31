Why did Red Bull extend Checo Pérez’s contract?

The reasons that led to the signing of the Mexican driver with the Austrian team until 2024

There are many reasons why Red Bull decided to extend Sergio Pérez’s contract until 2024, but we could summarize them in that there was no better option for performance, development, experience, harmony and talent. The Mexican earned, inside and outside the cockpit, the contract that many coveted.

In the words of Christian HornerPrincipal Team of Red Bull the why is very clear:

“For us, based on his pace, career construction and experience, he is a ‘no brainer’ (without thinking, blindly extending his contract) and we are delighted that Czech continue racing for the team until 2024. In partnership with Max we believe we have a couple of drivers who can give us the biggest prizes in F1,” the team quoted its manager in a statement.

This can be broken down from various points of view and all based on the work of Checo Pérez since he released it Racing Point Y Red Bull found it like a diamond in the desert.

Checo Pérez with his Monaco GP trophy Getty Images

TEAM, TALENT, EXPERIENCE AND RESULTS

Checo Pérez is “legend”, words of his teammate Max Verstappen who explain to us the importance of the Mexican’s work so that the Dutchman could be crowned world champion.

Checo’s work in Abu Dhabi in 2021 earned him the nickname ‘Minister of Defence’, but also the affection of Max and the rest of the team, who certainly already respected him and knew of his contributions as a ‘team player’.

“Since joining Red Bull, Czech he has done a fantastic job. Time and time again he has proven that he is not only a magnificent team player, with his confidence growing, he has become a real force to be reckoned with at the top of the grid,” he said. about Homer.

The Barcelona GP The greatest test was Checo Pérez’s discipline and professionalism, but also his character in asking for an explanation after Red Bull asked him to let Verstappen.

Clearly, Max Verstappena person without filters or diplomacy, respects and values ​​Checo Pérez, he is a true reference for the champion who has not been shy about criticizing other teammates in an acrimonious way.

Even more, Czech and Max they have a great personal relationship, there was even a ‘bromance’ for their pleasant interactions in front of the press, that harmony is a rare value in the F1.

Then comes the development that Checo Pérez has had within the team. Every time he is closer to Verstappen in times and results, even in a couple of Grand Prix, ahead of him, and that is no small thing, because Max is undoubtedly the most talented driver in Formula 1.

Checo Pérez averages 15.71 points per race in 2022, an average that today places him only 15 units behind Verstappen in the championship (110-125), with four podiums, one win and the possibility of having climbed into the winner’s circle in the remaining three GPs. Always in the conversation for the first places.

In his first year, Checo Pérez managed to tame, not without many setbacks, the concept car of Red Bull with which his predecessors could not, that earned him the signature for 2022, but some still doubted and believed that, among others, Pierre Gasley He deserved the Guadalajara seat. Well Czech he fell silent in the paddock and spoke on the track.

“This year he has taken another step and the gap to World Champion Max has closed significantly, evidenced by his great work to pole position in Jeddah earlier in the year and his wonderful victory in Monaco just this weekend.” , so you see Christian Horner.

The construction of careers, of which he speaks Homerbut above all the great improvement in qualifying Saturdays are values ​​for which Checo Pérez is already a guarantee in Red Bull. used to coming from behind

on Sundays, managing tires, making strategies fruitful and showing great hands in passing, now that he starts regularly between the first and second rows, he is a candidate to win every race.

Also, Checo Pérez developed the other part of the box of Red Bull that was abandoned. Before his arrival, it only mattered what was happening around Verstappen, the mechanics of Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, and Daniil Kvyat. Now, Red Bull it is a team with two drivers and two strong and contending sides.

Not in vain are the almost 12 years he has in the Formula 1so as you said Homerthe experience to handle a temperamental teammate, an adviser with a mouth eager to comment and without tact as a don Helmut Markoin addition to the work in the factory, are something truly unprecedented in the history of Red Bull.

In the technical part is where Adrian Newey gives a vote of confidence to Checo Pérez, because he is a driver from whom he can extract better information to develop a car, especially a new one, that Max Verstappenwho is a force of nature who can practically be fast even with a run, but who doesn’t hit the

engineers all the feedback to polish a car.

In economics, Checo Pérez is a driver who comes out ‘cheap’ Red Bull. The Mexican crashes very little, causes little repair costs, even below the normal calculations of mishaps.

According to sources consulted by ESPNCheco Pérez’s salary is around 9-10 million dollars a year, which for an elite midfielder is a real bargain.

Last but not least is the talent of Checo Pérez in the car. The Mexican’s hands are underestimated, but few pilots have the size to make passes like the ones he achieves. He is in the league of Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and is not daunted by young people who push like Lando Norris and George Russell.

There are plenty of reasons and whys for the extension of Czech and now Red Bull he has two drivers with the stature to win the Constructors’ and Drivers’ championships and fight anyone.