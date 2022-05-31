who he is, professional career and other facts about his life

What did the lawyers say during the last day of arguments? 1:05

(CNN Spanish) — Johnny Depp is one of the names that have remained in trends in recent days due to the legal process that is currently taking place.

After a history of conflicting couple and with allegations of abuse, Depp and actress Amber Heard are involved in a defamation trial.

In the middle of this chapter, here is some information about who Johnny Depp is.

Personal details of Johnny Depp

Full name: John Christopher Depp II

Date of Birth: June 9th, 1963

Place of birth: Owensboro, Kentucky, United States

Occupation: actor

early years

According to the Britannica encyclopedia, Johnny Depp dropped out of high school at age 16 to pursue music, moving from Florida (where he spent most of his childhood) to Los Angeles, California.

Once in Los Angeles, Depp met makeup artist Lori Anne Allison, whom he married in 1983. It was Allison who arranged an audition for Johnny Depp (through a friend of hers, actor Nicolas Cage, mentions Britannica). . This led to the young Depp getting his film debut in A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) in the scene where he is eaten by his own bed. He divorced Allison in 1985, adds Britannica.

What came for Johnny after that debut? According to IMDb, he had several participations in other productions, especially television, between 1984 and 1987. However, in that last year, Depp would take off as an actor.

Depp on altercation with Amber Heard: “Blood was spilling” 4:32

Race

According to Gale In Context, Johnny Depp went from anonymity to teen star thanks to the television series 21 Jump Street (1987-1991).

After his departure from the series, Depp starred in films such as Edward Scissorhands (1990), What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993), Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) and Blow (2001).

However, Johnny Depp’s fame would reach its peak in 2003 with his starring role as Jack Sparrow in the film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

From then on, Depp has played Jack Sparrow throughout the saga: Pirates of the Caribbean: Death Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: Sailing in mysterious waters (2011) and Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (2017).

Between that time, he has also been in dozens of other movies, including: Finding Neverland (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), the animated film Corpse Bride (2005), alice in wonderland (2010), Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016).

Depp abandoned his role in the franchise Fantastic Beasts at the request of Warner Bros, he said in 2020.

Conflicted private life

Hear Johnny Depp’s testimony at trial 1:59

The relationship between Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard has been in conflict for years. They met in 2009 while filming the movie The Rum Diary. Six years later, in 2015, they married, and quickly became involved in a contentious separation in which both parties made accusations of bad behavior.

Heard then obtained a restraining order against Depp, although he later withdrew a petition to extend it.

In the complaint filed to obtain the restraining order, Heard alleged that Depp had been abusive and referred to his drug use. “Johnny has a long-standing, widely known public and private history of drug and alcohol abuse,” the actress said. Depp, for her part, has since denied the accusations.

In addition, the lawsuit concerned photos he had provided to the court showing injuries to his face after an alleged altercation with Depp.

In 2016, the couple settled their divorce, releasing a statement saying they “had agreed to resolve their divorce privately.” “Our relationship was intensely passionate and sometimes volatile, but always tied to love,” she said. But that was not the end of the conflict.

The confrontation between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard entered a new stage in April 2022: the beginning of a trial for defamation after a lawsuit filed by the former star of Pirates of the Caribbean against the actress following an article published in 2018.

To learn more about how their relationship has developed to where it is today, click here. Also, to learn more about the legal battle, go here.