White sneakers: the Summer 2022 trend in the outfits of the stars

THEThe most comfortable and most loved passepartout by the stars? It’s white sneakers in 2022 styleperfect for elegant daytime outfits as shown by the looks of Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez And Emily Blunt.

Urban chic white sneakers like Gwyneth Paltrow

The protagonist of the film “Mr Ripley’s talent” she is a true expert in the art of wearing women’s sneakers in a chic and laid back style. A great collector of leggings and palazzo jumpsuits, he also loves midi skirts of all possible silhouettes. In any case, winning in the combo with the gym shoes.

His unmissable key piece? And the long skirt and wide in shades Navy bluecombined with the top very fine jersey crewneck. A dark and understatement combination that plays down with the leather shopper, and lights up with necklaces in yellow gold and the white sneakers from the chunky sole and the heel in shades pastel.

The black & white look like JLo

Although for the official releases she prefers stiletto pumps and recently launched the new barbecue chic style with the maxi dress on the 70s wedges, Jennifer Lopez as soon as he can he allows himself some athleisure breaks with the white sneakers in 2022 style.

The star of “On my Way” and betrothed of Ben Affleck he wears them more and more often on daytime outings. As in the black and white outfit composed byoversized dress / caftan stopped in life by boyfriend belt and from white leather sneakers by Coach. Which rise to the nth degree with the black bag Birkin by Hermès.

With the electric blue suit like Emily Blunt

Essential icons of contemporary dressing, the white sneakers they must be chosen with extreme care and attention. He knows it well Emily Blunt who for the daytime look in New York relies on those of the cult brand Axel Arigato.

With Stella McCartney’s electric blue suit consisting of a cut-out blouse and high-waisted palazzo pants, the star of “Jungle Cruise” wears the low top model minimalist Clean 90 Triple with the flat sole in natural rubber.

