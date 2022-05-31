Where did the T-Rex that Batman has in the batcave come from?

The Batcave has had various configurations over the years, but one of Batman’s trophies has always been present.

In the batcave There is no shortage of memorabilia and trophies from the long crime-fighting history of Batman. But why is one of his souvenirs a life-size animatronic replica of a tyrannosaurus rex? Borrowing a phrase from joker of Jack Nicholson, “Where do you get those wonderful toys?”. To find the answer, fans will have to go back to 1946 to see again the nonsense found in the pages of issue 35 of the collection of the Bat Man.

In the second story (story of Bill Fingerart of Paul Cooper Y Ray Burnley), Batman and Robin accept a challenge for the benefit of charity. They will go to theDinosaur Island«, a show designed by a master of show business, Murray Wilson Hartand will compete against robotic dinosaurs and cavemen controlled by the big game hunter, the Mr Breach, to prove that they are the best hunters in the area by “marking” the robotic dinosaurs without using any of their utility belt weapons (or the belts themselves). Yet another big game hunter, Stephen Chasedecides to use this opportunity to sneak onto the island, knock out Breach, and use the robot dinosaurs and cavemen to kill the two heroes.

The dynamic duo defeat the criminal, and after their victory, they simply take the T-Rex home as a trophy. 13 issues later, the cover of issue 48 reveals the secrets of the Batcave and now one of the robot dinosaurs from Dinosaur Island is on display in the enclosure.

However, the origin post-Crisis presents a modernized version of the aforementioned story. At number 8 of the Batman Chronicleswritten by Graham NolanWe found out that Murray Hartan old friend of BruceWayne has been murdered by her partner Stephan Chasewho wanted to turn the park into a horror-themed attraction, along Jurassic Park but with robots and for adult visitors. This key difference is what Batman suspects led Chase to kill Hart.

Batman is able to stop him, however, upon returning to the Batcave, he finds himself feeling hopeless, questioning his efforts and wondering if he’s really making a difference in the grand scheme of things. alfred he suggests that Bruce needs help putting things into perspective and has an idea of ​​his own. To help Bruce remember his achievements as a crime fighter, he goes to a police auction and manages to obtain the animatronic T-Rex, keeping it as a memento of all the good Batman has done for the people of Gotham.

The great reptile not only works as a souvenir of one of the first adventures of the Crusader of the Cloak around the world, but it is also the last line of defense for the location itself. He can be seen ripping apart the Talon assassins of the Court of Owls in Batman issue 9 of 2012. And in Dark Nights: Death Metal of 2020, a Batman of the dark multiverse uploads his own consciousness into the animatronic T-Rex as a last-ditch effort to prolong his life.

The dinosaur is such an iconic element of the Dark Knight’s lair that a Change.org petition was even started to have it removed. Matt Reeves included it in the batcave version of batmanthe recent film starring Robert Pattinson. Unfortunately he only has 14 accumulated signatures so it is quite likely that he will not influence the second part. Perhaps the giant penny or the card of the joker have better luck.