When the stars lost their virginity: Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, George Clooney and others

Get personal. While some celebrities hold their sexual experiences close to their chests, others have no problem kissing and talking about their first times.

In 2010, Joe Jonas talked about losing his virginity at age 20 with Ashley Greene.

“I didn’t have condoms, so I went to our drummer Jack’s room – who was my roommate at the time – and demolished his room looking for them,” he said in an AMA on Reddit at the time. “[I] he found them under the underwear drawer. When he came home, he thought that someone had entered his room because the whole room had been demolished. “

The revelation was quite shocking to fans as the Jonas Brothers have been wearing purity rings for years, vowing not to have premarital sex. In 2016, he said he didn’t regret sharing that personal experience with the world.

“Life is too short, do you know?” the DNCE singer told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I mean, in the end, I think of myself as an honest guy. There are only those moments in life when you have to be true to yourself and true to the world. … I don’t want to hurt anyone, but I think, in the end, I just tell my stories and what I can say from my heart.

Another former Disney Channel star who has been open about her early sexual experiences is Miley Cyrus.

“I didn’t go through with a guy until I was 16, but I ended up marrying him,” the singer said on the podcast “Call Her Daddy” in August 2020, implying that she lost her virginity to Liam Hemsworth. , to whom she was married from 2018 to 2020. “I lied and said he wasn’t the first, so he didn’t seem like a loser to me. She said, ‘Oh, who did you have sex with?’ And I couldn’t think of anyone, so I made up someone I knew but had never had sex before.

Other celebrities have waited much later in life. Adriana Lima didn’t have sex until she married Marko Jarić in 2009. “Sex is only for after marriage,” she told GQ magazine in 2006. “I don’t care [what men think about me waiting]. They must respect that this is my choice. If there is no respect, it means they don’t want me ”.

From extremely awkward encounters to truly romantic ones, see what the stars said about their first times:

