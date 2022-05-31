What year is the Uncharted video game set in?

Since the series debut in 2007 on PS3, the narrative of the Uncharted covered various stages in the life of its protagonist, Nathan Drake. Today, thanks to the flashbacks seen in the iterations of the franchise (including the animated prequel Uncharted Eye of Indra), we can temporally place the path of the iconic treasure hunter.

The Uncharted Story

1988 : with the help of his brother Sam Nathan escapes from the orphanage and adopts the surname “Drake”.

: with the help of his brother Nathan escapes from the orphanage and adopts the surname “Drake”. 1990 : while he is intent on stealing the ring of Francis Drake Nate meets Sully for the first time.

: while he is intent on stealing the ring of Nate meets for the first time. 1998 : Nate, Sam and Rafe Adler (the antagonist of the fourth chapter) work together to find the treasure of the pirate Avery.

: Nate, Sam and (the antagonist of the fourth chapter) work together to find the treasure of the pirate Avery. 2001-2004 : in those years Nathan Drake knows Chloe Frazer the Indo-Australian treasure hunter first introduced in the second installment of the PS3 series.

: in those years Nathan Drake knows the Indo-Australian treasure hunter first introduced in the second installment of the PS3 series. 2005 : events experienced in take place Uncharted: The Golden Abyss the spin-off for PS Vita developed by Bend Studio which serves as a prequel to the first game in the series.

: events experienced in take place the spin-off for developed by which serves as a prequel to the first game in the series. 2006 : Nathan starts looking for funds to organize an expedition offshore Panama , where he hopes to retrieve Francis Drake’s coffin. After the unfortunate vicissitudes narrated in Eye of Indra Nate convinces the host Elena Fisher and the producers of his program to finance the mission, which will lead to the events recounted in Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune .

: Nathan starts looking for funds to organize an expedition offshore , where he hopes to retrieve Francis Drake’s coffin. After the unfortunate vicissitudes narrated in Nate convinces the host and the producers of his program to finance the mission, which will lead to the events recounted in . 2009 : takes place Uncharted 2: Lair of Thieves . Nate embarks on a long and difficult journey in search of Shambhala .

: takes place . Nate embarks on a long and difficult journey in search of . 2009-2010 : temporarily estranged from Elena (on his future wife), Nate lives the adventure contained in the pages of the novel Uncharted: The Fourth Labyrinth a work signed by Christopher Golden and designed not to affect the videogame saga.

: temporarily estranged from Elena (on his future wife), Nate lives the adventure contained in the pages of the novel a work signed by and designed not to affect the videogame saga. 2010 : it is the year that is the background for Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception during which Nate and Elena reconcile.

: it is the year that is the background for during which Nate and Elena reconcile. 2011-2014 : the chain of events begins which culminates in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End the last leading exponent of the series.

: the chain of events begins which culminates in the last leading exponent of the series. 2015 : Chloe plays the lead role in the stand-alone expansion Uncharted: The Lost Legacy . Meanwhile, it is born Cassie Drake daughter of Nathan and Elena Fisher.

: Chloe plays the lead role in the stand-alone expansion . Meanwhile, it is born daughter of Nathan and Elena Fisher. 2027: it is the year in which the epilogue of the fourth chapter takes place, which in addition to showing Cassie as a teenager, makes us meet a now middle-aged Nathan Drake.

In conclusion, the Uncharted series spans 39 years between searches for legendary treasures and captivating stories. In case you would like to deepen the more playful aspects, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you will find our review of Uncharted The Legacy of Thieves, the collection for PS5 also in the home straight on PC which contains the fourth chapter and The Lost Legacy expansion.