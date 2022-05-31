What to see: 7 masterpieces of Clint Eastwood on his 92nd birthday to enjoy in ‘streaming’ – Movie News

The legendary movie star celebrates his anniversary today, and is still at the foot of the canyon. To celebrate it, we propose you to recover some of its essential cinematographic pieces on the different platforms.

For many, the figure of Clint Eastwood is fundamental as part of their cinephile education, both in front of and behind the cameras. Celebrating him is almost like celebrating the cinema itself, and for that reason we have to celebrate the fact that he celebrates his 92nd birthday today and is still there, active as the first day, with the last of his films released last year, cry male.

And there are few better ways to celebrate one of the greatest filmmakers of all time than by bringing his movies back. Today we recover 7 of his masterpieces, both as an actor and as a director, which can also be seen on the different streaming platforms. 7 pieces that show his enormous contribution to the seventh art.

‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ (1966)

The biggest explosion of his career came through the spaghetti western to whom our colleague Alejandro G Calvo dedicated one of the Cinema at close range most successful, and the Italian films of Sergio Leone. The absolute top of them all is The Good, the Bad and the Uglyan impressive three-way work with Eli Wallach Y Lee Van Cleef whose images are essential in the history of cinema.

Three outlaws, bounty hunters, are on the hunt for a great treasure, and to find it they need to collaborate temporarily. Although the loot is too succulent to consolidate a permanent alliance. This is how one of the greatest duels we have seen on screen is prepared, shot with great elegance and grit, and seasoned with the capital soundtrack by Ennio Morricone.

You can see it in Amazon Prime Videoon Movistar+ and on FlixOlé.

‘Escape from Alcatraz’ (1979)

Along with Don Siegel, he also created some of the most powerful and iconic films of the 1970s. escape from alcatraz is one of them, perhaps one of the quintessential prison dramas, full of tension, intrigue and a powerful portrait of life in prison, with a magnificent Eastwood.

Based on the true story of Frank Lee Morris, who was transferred to the maximum security prison in the San Francisco Bay Area after escaping from several prisons in the past. Alcatraza is a new and almost impossible challenge for Morris, since no one has managed to escape from there, but he will not stop at developing a detailed escape plan.

You can see it on Filmin.

‘No Forgiveness’ (1992)

Another seminal work by Eastwood in the western genre, where he puts a twilight and thoughtful twist on it that brought more grandeur to a genre that seemed to have said everything it had to say. Clint got with No Forgiveness his first Oscar as director and also won best film, as well as a fair recognition for Gene Hackman who is huge next to the filmmaker himself, Morgan Freeman Y Richard Harris.





Eastwood plays a retired gunfighter focused on taking care of his land and his family, especially now that he’s widowed.. Economic difficulties squeeze them, and the former cowboy has no choice but to come out of retirement for one last job, focused on killing two men who cut the face of a prostitute. A magnificent and beautiful work, at the same time bitter.

You can see it in hbo max and on Movistar+.

‘The Bridges of Madison County’ (1995)

Interested in subverting the image of hard macho that had been left by his previous works, Eastwood launched into romantic drama in another of his most transcendental works. Along with a magnificent meryl streep lead The bridges of Madisonone of those movies that you better not watch without having a pack of tissues handy to dry your tears.





Streep plays a housewife with a monotonous life, living in Madison County. A peaceful existence, in charge of a family farm, but also nondescript. Until suddenly a veteran photographer from National Geographic arrives in the area with whom he will establish a connection as inexplicable as it is powerful. A captivating movie from start to finish.

You can see it in hbo max.

‘Mystic River’ (2003)

Another of his essentials is one where he does not need to appear on the screen for a single minute, although his hand is present all the time. Is about Mystic River, a very dark and dramatic film, with a thriller intrigue but a melodramatic soul. An exploration of the sins of the past with a wonderful cast consisting of Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, kevin bacon Y laura linney.

The male actors play characters who were friends in their youth, until a terrible event marked their lives forever. Years later, already adults, tragedy strikes one of them again, and they will meet again to try to clarify what unites both events, with a police investigation that will reveal very dark secrets.

You can see it in hbo max.

‘Million Dollar Baby’ (2004)

Clint again made total triumph at the Oscar Awards in 2005, getting awards for his actors Hillary Swank and Morgan Freeman, in addition to his director award and Best Picture. That’s how strong it was million dollar Babyanother beautiful but harsh drama that enters the complex waters of professional sports, and boxing in particular.

Here Eastwood plays a trainer and manager of a specialized boxing gym, and every day he comes across the insistent presence of a young woman who asks him to train her. He constantly refuses, but the girl’s determination will end up breaking his convictions and will begin a very special relationship that will reach unexpected extremes.

You can see it on Amazon Prime Video and Movistar +.

‘Great Turin’ (2008)

One of his last great classics, where he took on a very classic protagonist of his who, at the same time, was capable of subverting enough to make him interesting. Great Turin It’s one of the last times we’ve seen Clint really fill the screen, powering this dark and complex drama about violence.

Eastwood plays a recently widowed retired veteran. He is a curmudgeon and is bothered by everything around him. His only real concern for him is a Gran Torino car from the 1970s that he keeps like a treasure.. He is wary of the arrival of Asian immigrant neighbors, until contact with them leads him to rethink his prejudices.

You can see it on HBO Max and Movistar +.

