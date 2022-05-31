What is the cheapest car in Mexico and how much does it cost?

have a auto own is a luxury for many. You have to request financing or save for months or years to be able to buy the vehicle that we like. But nothing like the satisfaction of a model that smells like new. Fortunately in Mexico variety of brands and prices It is very wide. If you are considering purchasing a car of agency, to give you an idea of ​​the costs, we tell you what it is the cheapest.

Little by little the sale of cars in Mexico he is recovering. In March 2022, 95 thousand 199 units were sold, which represented an increase of 19.6%, compared to the previous month, according to INEGI data.

From the economic reactivation and a possible normalization of the supply of semiconductors in our country, the industry trusts that drivers will be more interested in acquiring a new model. If this is your case, we will tell you what they are the cheapest cars.

Renault Kwid. The cheapest car in Mexico

Among the features of this model are its 6 driver assistance systems focused on safety.

The Renault Kwid SUV It offers a fuel efficiency of 19 kilometers per liter in the city, 27.6 on the highway and 22.1 km / l in mixed. In mechanical terms it has a B4D 65 BVM engine; 66 horsepower; and 5-speed manual gearbox.



Image: Renault

Inside it has air conditioning, folding rear seat, electric locks, tire pressure detector, speed-sensitive automatic closure, front airbags for driver and passenger, Anti-lock brakes (ABS) and Emergency Braking System ( AFU).

Depending on the model, it has an 8-inch touch screen and is compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, so you can connect your smartphone without any problem. It also has steering wheel audio controls, voice recognition, Bluetooth connectivity, and auxiliary and USB connections.



Image: Renault

East auto It also offers sensors and a reverse camera in some of its versions, which means that you will not only be able to see the rear on the screen, but you will also have guides that will facilitate your movements.

Renault highlights that the most recent model of kwid It has greater height above the floor, ample interior space, even for luggage.

Available in red, blue, white and gray el Renault Kwid have a price that starts in the 209 thousand 500 pesos in its basic version intense.

However, it has 3 other versions: Iconic, Bitone and Outsider, the latter being the most expensive with a price of 250 thousand 100 pesos to include equipment such as roof bars and 14-inch two-tone aluminum wheels with a bright finish.



Image: Renault

The cheapest cars in Mexico

If he renault kwid you are not convinced we tell you which is the second and third place in terms of cheapest cars in Mexico.

Hyundai Grand i10. With a 5 year guarantee auto It has a 1.2L, 4-cylinder engine, a 5-speed manual transmission, front-wheel drive and 2 airbags for driver and passenger.

It offers a fuel efficiency of 18.1 kilometers per liter in the city, 24.7 on the highway and 20.5 km / L in combined.

Inside it has manual air conditioning, steering wheel with height adjustment, rear power outlet, steering wheel audio controls, trip computer, 4 speakers, 2 front USB inputs and Bluetooth connection.

Their price starts in the 230 thousand 200 weights in its SD GL TM version.



Image: Hyundai

Dodge Attitude. The third option is this model that promises to travel up to 1,200 kilometers per tank thanks to its 3 cylinders and 42-liter tank.

East auto It has 76 horsepower, a 5-speed manual transmission, a 358-liter trunk, frontal air bags, an engine immobilizer, and electronic brake distribution.

Its side mirrors and door handles are body colored. In all its versions it is equipped with a 7-inch touch screen with Car Play and Bluetooth connectivity and steering wheel controls.

Their price starts in the 233 thousand 300 pesos.



Image: Dodge

