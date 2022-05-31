what happened to the elvis actor

STEPHANE CARDINALE

Embody the king of rock in Elvisthe biographical film dedicated to the legendary singer , represented for austin butler one of his greatest challenges. However, such was the effort that the actor devoted to the role that, once the filming was over, had to receive medical care for the physical deterioration of his health.

For his preparation of the character, the interpreter carried out an exhaustive investigation to face the challenge. About this, the protagonist said: “Elvis (Presley) is such a superhuman figure that for me it represented the curiosity of discovering who he was as a human being and deepening the study of everything I found about him”, as he remarked in an interview with GQ.

Butler said that his transformation “in body and soul” for his acting performance caused his body to suffer immediately after finishing filming.

Courtesy Warner Bros.

Austin Butler, in the skin of Elvis Presley (Courtesy Warner Bros./)

The interpreter said that in March of last year, when the filming of the biopic ended, he suddenly experienced intense physical pain. “The next day I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain and was rushed to the hospital,” he told the outlet, adding that then his “body began to shut down.”

Butler revealed that he was convalescing for a week after doctors diagnosed him with a virus that may have triggered appendicitis. The episode was not, however, limited to an experience with physical consequences. Austin noted that she also suffered from an identity crisis due to her deep immersion in the role.

“You can lose touch with who you really are. And I definitely ended up like this when it ended Elvisnot knowing who it was,” he told GQ.

The actor recounts in the interview that when production was put on hold in March 2020 – when his co-star, Tom Hanks contracted Covid – he turned down an offer to fly back to Los Angeles at the time and instead stayed on. Australia, filming location and country of origin of the film’s director, Baz Luhrmann.

Continue reading the story

The article mentions that the filmmaker noticed this change in Austin, particularly in relation to how the actor began to articulate his lines and the way he spoke. “I asked one of my assistants about Butler’s accent and he said, ‘Well, he’s not a southerner. He is from Anaheim [California]’. I didn’t get to understand how Austin really talked,” he said.

It should be remembered that the reason Austin got the part was due to his amazing audition performance singing “Unchained Melody,” which Luhrmann said he thought the actor might be having “a nervous breakdown.”

The other reason for his choice was the reference made to his work and potential by Oscar winner Denzel Washington, who co-starred with Austin in the new Broadway version of The Iceman Cometh.

Tom Hanks also acknowledged that what happened to Butler was probably necessary for the movie to work, telling fashion in April that “the body and the psyche take on a great burden” in a role like Elvis.

At the 2022 Met Gala, Austin told this magazine on the red carpet that his extreme transformation of body and soul was to ensure that he would make “all the people who loved Elvis Presley so much” proud.

Sensation in Cannes and the praise of Lisa Marie Presley

Earlier this month, Elvis received public applause at the Cannes Film Festival, where the film proved to bring to the screen a grand and dazzling portrait of the Memphis rock and roll legend.

Baz Luhrmann’s film brought Tom Hanks and Butler to the festival’s famous red carpet, as well as Priscilla Presley, Elvis’s ex-wife, who enthusiastically endorsed Austin’s role.

The singer’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, also praised the work done by the protagonist of the biopic. “His performance of him is unprecedented and done with precision and respect. If he doesn’t win an Oscar for this, I’ll eat my own foot,” she jokingly tweeted.

Elvis is not just a tribute to Presley on the big screen, but focuses on the singer’s long and tortuous relationship with manager Tom Parker (Hanks), a former carnival worker whose control over the iconic entertainer was widely criticized as unethical and harmful to the singer.