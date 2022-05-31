what are they and what are they for

You will already know that Roblox is a video game that allows its users to create games and worlds in which to share experiences. Many of these games end up being the favorites of many players, so the latter save them in favorites and end up acquiring game pass.

What are Game Passes in Roblox?

The Game Passes or Game Passes are some VIP ticker either VIP passes that you can get within each game and that give your avatar some special benefit: objects, skills, accessories…

There are as many Game Passes as there are types of games in Roblox. The benefit you get from buying one depends on that much and the developer of it. Obviously, these passes are not free. The price for each usually varies between 80 and 500 Robux depending on the reward it gives you. Remember that you can get Robux for free or buy them in the store.

And what kind of skills can you get? Like I said, it depends on the game. The stations to buy them are usually near the first spawn location in the game. Some of the most widespread examples are:

Access to exclusive locations on the map

Titles to personalize your name

Exclusive items and unique outfits

level increases

Internal bonuses (resources or coins)

Roblox guides in VidaExtra