What are the four possible outcomes of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

LThe legal battle between the two actors is close to reaching to an end after six weeks in which the accusations, statements and controversies have not stopped appearing. From the accusations of sexual abuse on the one hand, and defamation on the other, it seems that we are getting closer to the Final stretch of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Now it is the turn of the authorities to give their verdict and decide who wins.

This trial has been one of the most mediatic of recent times. A parade of personalities have passed through the court to testify, while the reactions by the social networks They have also been a space where unpublished images or reactions of Depp and Heard. However, what both actors play the most is their reputation.

As for the jury’s decision, they are four the scenarios that can occur: here we show you what they would be.

Johnny Depp Victory

If the judge rules in favor of the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’he would be acquitted of the accusations of violence and sexual abuse of Amber Heard and will receive compensation of up to 50 million dollars.

If this option finally materializes and Amber Heard does not have enough money to pay that amount, she will get into “all kinds of trouble”, as the specialist comments. David Banks: “Negotiations about how the money will be paid out over time, declare bankruptcy” Banks adds.

Amber Heard Victory

If the actress takes this legal battle and it is proven that Johnny Depp is guilty of violence, you could receive up to 100 million dollars in terms of damages. The exact amount for which Amber Heard sued her ex-husband.

Victory without damage

A third less likely option, but still possible, is victory without damage. Namely, they can rule in favor of either of the two, but canceling the financial compensation. Then it can be declared a mistrial and both parties could agree or seek a new trial.

Appeal

According to the expert David Banks, this is a more than likely path, whatever the jury decides, because “the stakes are high, as the reputation and career of two great movie stars”, Banks points out.

Therefore, if the judge’s ruling does not satisfy any of the parties, or one in particular, it is expected that this party will present a appeal.