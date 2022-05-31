We celebrate Clint Eastwood’s 92nd birthday with some of his best films

Legendary American actor and director Clint Eastwood has his birthday on May 31. That’s already 92 laps around the sun, and we won’t let that go under the table.

His success demonstrates his tremendous talent before and behind the camera, earning him industry acclaim and major awards.

And it has not been only in his country. It is worth mentioning that in 1994 he received the Order of Arts and Letters in France and in 2000 he was awarded the Golden Lion for his entire artistic career at the Venice International Film Festival. In this way, during his special day we will review only some of the many achievements of the protagonist of the “Dollars Trilogy” film saga.

The fame of this Gemini artist flourished after his foray into westerns in both American cinema and television. “Dirty Harry”, “Rawhide”, “The Outlaw Josey Wales” and “Two Mules for Sister Sara” are some of his works in the aforementioned genre.

Likewise, he also has credits in other types of film projects such as “Scape from Alcatraz” and “In The Line of Fire”.

On the other hand, despite his attachment to cowboy movies, the interpreter showed his softer and more sensitive side with dramas that have revolutionized the cinematographic universe, such as “The Bridges of Madison County” and “Million Dollar Baby.” On the other hand, in the thriller “Mystic River” he showed the lowest levels of human nature. In the first two titles he had important roles, while the last.

“The bridges of Madison”

Clint Eastwood starred in and directed this story where devoted mother, wife and homemaker Francesca Johnson falls head over heels for National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid, who comes to his county, Madison, Iowa, to capture the bridges of the same.

What started as a simple attraction triggered a passionate love story between these protagonists. The main female character is in charge of Meryl Streep.

It is an adaptation of a novel of the same name published in 1992, by the time the film was released in 1995, the book had already sold more than 9 million copies worldwide.

«The Mule»

Once again, Clint shone before and behind the camera for this charming 2018 film, where the protagonist, in charge of this unbeatable Hollywood star, is a true hero.

An old man with a noble heart and spirit, Earl Stone, will begin to surprise and entertain his relatives by earning a huge amount of money after moving cocaine for a drug cartel. Despite his criminal activities, it is impossible not to love this character and, of course, not to want to see him succeed in the face of adversity.

Throughout the plot, one realizes that the man is forced to take this job due to the conditions in which he has lived throughout his life and his poor and absent attitude towards family life. It is a film about redemption and the importance of keeping the family together no matter what.

“Million dollar Baby”

A heartbreaking drama about the effort and dedication to fulfill dreams and aspirations, the daily struggle and the imminent circumstances of life. In the 2005 film, Eastwood acts and directs.

This time, the filmmaker played Frankie Dunn, a rather cantankerous veteran boxing coach who was reluctant to train girls in the sport until he met the persistent Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank), a woman who aspires to become a professional in this sport and he gives up until he convinces this guy, who is also very firm in his position.

The film is quite emotional and will bring tears to even the hardest nut to crack, it really is quite a movie.

Hillary Swank and Morgan Freeman join Clint Eastwood in the cast of this critically and publicly acclaimed film.

As if that were not enough, this film work won four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor for Freeman and Leading Actress for Swank. In turn, its protagonist and its director won Golden Globes in the same categories.

“Great Turin”

Walt Kowalski was a soldier in the First World War and later worked as a laborer, in his retirement years his greatest treasure is his car, a 1972 Gran Torino. He is a widower and lives alone at home, however, despite appearing having a quiet life, with different actions shows that he is still quite a tough guy and that, somehow, his days as a soldier are not over yet.

On the other hand, his lonely dynamic is threatened when his children let him know that they want to send him to a nursing home, something that instantly generates great indignation.

“Cry Macho”

Miko’s days as a rodeo star are over, after the aforementioned glory days he became a horse breeder, however, his former boss, but mainly friend, Howard, asks him for a favor, which will mean a journey that will return him a few pinches of adrenaline to this old fox, characterization by our birthday boy.

A film about embracing the term “macho” with full force, not just bragging about being super-manly and masculine, but willingly getting into the thick of it, regardless of the consequences.

With this selection we seek to show a bit of the ability of this movie star, who is also a screenwriter and producer. He is able to create heroes where it was thought that there were none, show kindness, at the same time as cruelty in human beings in a unique way and that despite being in the third age, there is still time for great adventures . In short, the film industry would not be the same without him. May you meet many more! And for his position, that he continue making good movies.