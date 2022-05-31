Watch the touching trailer for ‘Pinocchio’, with Tom Hanks

Disney continue developing projects live action, inspired by several of his classics. The closest to reaching the movie theaters will be Pinocchiothe film starring Tom Hanks. There is already a first trailer for this film, released on May 31. Seen what has been seen, it can be thought of as one of the company’s strongest bets for the coming months.

It is not the first time that Disney has delved into this type of adaptation. His saga of animated films, several of them inspired by literary tales, marked entire generations of viewers. The company, in a live-action key, is bringing back these stories. It already happened with productions like Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast Y mulan.

The receptivity of this type of production has had ups and downs. A nostalgic wink that has not worked in all cases. Pinocchio It will arrive with part of that background on its back, but also with the positive reputation left by the animated film released in 1940.

The trailer of Pinocchio

The first sections of the trailer encourage the construction of an intimate atmosphere. They serve to present part of the universe in which the first part of the series will be set. Pinocchio. In it, and as in the bulk of the story, the leading role will fall on Geppettoplayed by Tom Hanks, and his desire to be accompanied.

From an aesthetic point of view, everything in the preview seems very careful; from the darkest shots in closed, warm environments, to other open ones in which different moments of action and intervention of Pinocchio are suggested, who is not seen in his live stage during this first preview.

These details do not mean little. Pinocchio, the animated film, was made with drawing techniques that have now evolved considerably. Somehow, between one and the other there is a clash of times. It remains to be seen if the narrative remains attached to the story already raised or has any changes. for now, Jiminy Cricket will be on stage.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscriptionwith which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releasesto the catalog of Star and to the best National Geographic documentaries.

Pinocchio It will be released on September 8 and is under the direction of Robert Zemeckis.



