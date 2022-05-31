Walmart is exposed for using garbage cans as tables in the butcher shop

The Internet user highlighted why he considers it a bad practice and unhealthy way of working for the brand.

Social networks have become the best tool for consumers of a brand when it comes to reporting a problem that damages the good experience as a consumer. It is the case of a consumer who exhibited to Walmart for an unhealthy practice that It takes place in the butchery area where they use the garbage cans to put the meat trays while they prepare them.

According to data from the new report by We Are Social and Hootsuite, it revealed that there are currently 4.62 billion network users worldwide, which represents a year-on-year growth of more than 10 percent.

Likewise, the same study details that the number of users of social networks is now equivalent to more than 58 percent of the total population of the world.

Point out Walmart as unhealthy for this practice

Through a publication on his account @_pichiquis, the Internet user shared the image he captured at the Walmart Las Torres branch in Juárez, where you can see how they use a garbage can to put the trays of chops that are prepared to take them to the refrigerators where are for sale.

Let us remember that in Mexico health complaints are governed by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), who in their legal framework detail that “a health complaint allows you to point out the facts, acts or omissions that represent a risk or cause damage to health and provide the data to identify and locate the causes of the risk.

In that sense, companies have to take all necessary measures to ensure that their products are safe and hygienic.

It is not the first complaint that is made on social networks about the unhealthy practices of brands, as an example a consumer who denounced Bodega Aurrera for seeing that an employee uses the carts as garbage cans. According to the consumer, The incident occurred at the Churubusco branch, stating that said employee uses shopping carts as garbage cans.

This only reflects the opinion of the consumer and the conversation that it generates in the digital pulse, for which Merca 2.0 requested the position of the brand in order to tell both sides of the story; however, so far it has not been received. The note will be updated in case of a response.

