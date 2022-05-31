Vincenzo Incenzo on tour in June with the new Zoo disc

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Anticipated by the two singles, “Pornocracy” And “Hello Republic“, Welcomed with enthusiasm by the press and the public ( here our interview ), from 6 May it was released in all digital stores and in the best record stores “Zoo”Third album as a singer-songwriter by Vincenzo Incenzoafter “I believe“, Produced by Renato Zero, and the subsequent”Ego“. The next appointments in June live in Venice, Milan, Naples and Rome.

Vincenzo Incenzo

Zoo it is launched from the focus track Your revolutiona hymn in defense of freedom of thought and the right to choose one’s own identity against all legacies and conventions. Your revolution celebrates the importance of bearing witness with one’s own body to what one loves and what one lives for; History teaches us how ideas trampled on today by a confused and falsified present can flourish under the feet of the people of tomorrow. Your revolution, which blends acoustic and electronic sounds on a hypnotic harmonic loop, is a manifesto against all fears and prejudices that calls everyone to undertake their journey with courage in a world that has turned its back on us. The piece is accompanied by a real mini movie realized by Luca Bizziwhich addresses the issues of the LGBTQIA + world through the story of the resilience of two girls (played by Cassandra Genovesi And Dina Luz Diaz Narvaez) who fight desperately to live their love out in the open.

At the heart of the album’s themes is the human zoo of our difficult times: the mystification of the media, the broken social pact, the disorientation of young people, usury, lost ideals. But among the traces of ZOO there is also love and that more intimate and delicate dimension that made Incenzo known and appreciated as an author with songs such as “Five days” or “The elephant and the butterfly”For Michele Zarrillo. To close the album a pearl, the last song by Sergio Endrigo, “Other emotions“, written by Incenzo together with the great Friulian singer-songwriter.

Track list

1. YOUR REVOLUTION

2. PORNOCRACY

3. ONLY IN THE WORLD

4. POOR TIME

5. THE ANSWER YOU ASK

6. IT IS NOT TRUE

7. THERE IS NO END EVER

8. THE ANGEL OF CASH

9. HELLO REPUBLIC

10. OTHER EMOTIONS

ZOO is produced by Jurii Ricotti (Eminem, Rita Ora, Ariana Grande, Bocelli) and blends different musical codes, from extrabeat to ballad, from European-style electronic to piano and voice. The sound of the album was processed through new technologies not yet present on the audiorecording market, as well as voice recording; the result is immersive listening in headphones that is higher than the standard, which allows you to appreciate all the natural dynamics of the instruments. Incenzo also strongly wanted to create the physical support, in a time that no longer foresees it, creating an artistic collectible object with the visual artist Alessandro Palmigiani and the photographer Pitta Zalocco.

Zoo is related to a first live presentation tour in major Italian cities (party on May 14th from Florence for an evening in favor ofonlus Winning the Painof which Vincenzo Incenzo is Meritorious member) and will continue in the summer with concerts, until arriving in Latin America where the singer-songwriter has already garnered important acclaim with the publication of the previous albums in Spanish.

Here are the next live and signed appointments:

2 June Venice, Palazzo Ca ‘Sagredo

June 3 Milan, Elfo Puccini Theater

June 5 Naples, Diocesan Museum

11 June Castel Fusano – Rome, Castello Chigi

Info: http://www.vincenzoincenzo.com/

https://lnk.to/VincenzoIncenzo-ZOO