Vincenzo Incenzo, author for Zarrillo, Dalla and Zero, live in Naples: concert on Sunday 5 June 2022 – Napoli Village

NAPLES – At the Donnaregina Monumental Complex in Naples, on Sunday 5 June at 7 pm, the Italian tour of Vincenzo Incenzo arrives. The singer-songwriter, director and author who has written for the biggest names in Italian music, from Renato Zero to Armando Trovajoli, from Lucio Dalla to Antonello Venditti and then Sergio Endrigo, PFM, Zarrillo, Califano, Ornella Vanoni, will perform with a live linked to his new album entitled “Zoo”. Anticipated by the two singles, “Pornocrazia” and “Ciao Repubblica”, “Zoo” is the third album by Incenzo (after “Credo”, produced by Renato Zero, and “Ego”) who wrote for great musicals but also for TV and cinema. https://lnk.to/VincenzoIncenzo-ZOO

The Incenzo concert is a journey, astride a piano, of a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, author for the greats of Italian music. An evening characterized by the infinite production of him, from the great Sanremo successes to the hits for the great artists, and by his production as a songwriter. A journey of music but also of words, through anecdotes and short stories of his long career and of the encounters and collaborations with the stars of the song. An exciting and interactive meeting with the public, who will be able to find or discover an artist at 360 degrees, ranging from song, to theater, to cinema; an evening in which every spectator will discover̀ that at least one song in his life belongs to his pen.

The ZOO album was launched by the focus track Your Revolution, an anthem in defense of freedom of thought and the right to choose one’s identity against all legacies and conventions, a manifesto against all fears and prejudices that calls everyone to courageously embark on his journey into a world that has turned its back on us. The song is accompanied by a real mini film made by Luca Bizzi, which addresses the issues of the LGBTQIA + world through the story of the resilience of two girls, (played by Cassandra Genovesi and Dina Luz Diaz Narvaez) who fight desperately to live their love in the sunlight. At the center of the album’s themes is the human zoo of our difficult time: the mystification of the media, the broken social pact, the disorientation of young people, usury, lost ideals. But among the tracks of ZOO there is also love and that more intimate and delicate dimension that has made Incenzo known and appreciated as an author with songs such as “Five days” or “The elephant and the butterfly”. To close the album a pearl, the last song by Sergio Endrigo, “Other emotions”, written by Incenzo together with the great Friulian singer-songwriter.

ZOO is produced by Jurii Ricotti (Eminem, Rita Ora, Ariana Grande, Bocelli) and blends different musical codes, from extrabeat to ballad, from European-style electronic to piano and voice. The sound of the album was processed through new technologies not yet present on the audiorecording market, as well as voice recording; the result is immersive listening in headphones that is higher than the standard, which allows you to appreciate all the natural dynamics of the instruments.

Incenzo also strongly wanted to create the physical support, in a time that no longer foresees it, creating an artistic collectible object with the visual artist Alessandro Palmigiani and the photographer Pitta Zalocco.

ZOO is linked to a first tour of live presentations in major Italian cities and will continue in the summer with concerts, until arriving in Latin America, where the singer-songwriter has already garnered important acclaim with the publication of the previous albums in Spanish.

Here are the live and signed appointments:

May 15 Florence, Sala Esse dei Salesiani

May 16 Rome, Theater 7

May 27 Palermo Casa Cultura Re Midas

2 June Venice, Palazzo Ca ‘Sagredo

June 3 Milan, Elfo Puccini Theater

June 5 Naples, Donnaregina Monumental Complex

11 June Castel Fusano – Rome, Castello Chigi