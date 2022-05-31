Trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, live: what time is the verdict of the jury known?

At a concert, the former Beatle showed his support for Depp by project a video clip of which the actor was part 10 years ago. As she sang “My Valentine” images of Johnny and Natalie Portman appeared, in black and white, on giant screens. The public began to shout and applaud and, although the singer did not comment on it, he made his position clear.

Paul McCartney had a striking gesture with Johnny Deep within hours of the final verdict of the trial

Social networks were active participants in the legal conflict and there were voices for and against both. “The trial teaches everyone that not every man is violent because he is a man and not every woman is innocent because she is a woman. New reminder that violence has no gender and defending it is not misogyny,” one user wrote. “I support Deep and hopefully justice will be done, but the mass hatred they are having against Amber… wow, I wish they had it against all men when they are accused of the same thing and they will not be forgotten in three days,” added another.

Before hearing the verdict, the actors received messages of support on the networks (Photo: Twitter @BryanAlbarino / @MellPotterhead

In 2020, when the actor from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory opened his account on the social network, he quickly achieved a million followers. Shortly thereafter, that number increased fivefold. Although the number grew during the last two years, the truth is that until May 24, 2022, Depp held 16,000,000 pBut, shortly after the resolution of the trial was known, he won another three million and is now close to 20.

Johnny Depp already has almost 20,000,000 followers on Instagram (Photo: Capture Instagram/@johnnydepp)

Since the trial began, all eyes were on Camille Vasquez, one of the actor’s lawyers. In social networks, many speculated that there could be a love relationship between the two. A reporter from the American media specializing in celebrities TMZ asked him: “People want to know if you’re dating Johnny. Can you clear things up?”. Given this, the defender smiled and preferred not to answer.

Johnny Depp is represented in the trial against Amber Heard by Camille Vasquez (Photo: Twitter/@deppbrazilfc)

As from the beginning of the oral phase on April 11, the deliberations of the trial can be followed on television through the Law & Crime YouTube channel. During the days in which the protagonists of this legal confrontation declared, the number of spectators who saw the declarations simultaneously was almost a million.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp during one of the moments of the trial that is getting closer to the end (Photo: Video capture) Capture

Although during the time that the trial lasted, the eldest daughter of the protagonist of Pirates of the Crib He stayed away from making statements and was not active on his social networks, in recent days that has changed. On May 27, on the occasion of her birthday, she shared three photos on her Instagram account. Although it was a simple publication where she looked happy, she drew a lot of attention and he immediately began scouring the internet.

“Birthday princess”, was the phrase that Lily-Rose Depp used for her photographs Instagram @lilyrose_depp

After the closing arguments, the actor who played Jack Sparrow in the saga Pirates of the Caribbean He was invited by the musician Jeff Beck to play some songs with him in the United Kingdom. With guitar in hand, Depp played John Lennon’s “Isolation”, Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing”.

Johnny Depp was invited to participate in a show before knowing the verdict (Photo: Video capture)

During the final argument session on May 27, something very unusual happened in the courtroom of Fairfax, Virginia: an alert was activated in full hearing. The sound came from the phones of some of the members of the public and this was not lost on the judge. Penney Azcarate who took a few seconds to mention the incident and expressed: “It looks like an ‘Amber Alert.’ People who didn’t silence their phones are getting it.”.